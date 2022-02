With heart health over the long term, optimizing behaviors in the younger decades is crucial. When you’re in your thirties and forties, you may think of heart disease as an “older person’s problem.” You may accompany your parents to their doctor visits and help them learn about new heart-related diagnoses. Or, you may help an older loved one manage medications related to their heart. However, you may be surprised to learn that heart conditions do not happen overnight. Heart conditions are often the result of a lifetime’s worth of habits. When you are in your third and fourth decade, the daily habits that you adopt can go a long way toward influencing your future heart health.

