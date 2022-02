What is the Radlab? How might you collaborate with students and faculty in a state-of-the-art technological environment?. Join the Center for Faculty Excellence for What is the Radlab? from 3 to 4 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the Radlab (RAL-L07-08). This hour-long tour of the Radlab will provide information about the space, projects we have done, and what resources we have available. Come see the Radlab and ask your questions. Register for individual programs.

