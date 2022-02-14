Dicer deletion in hepatocytes promotes macrophages M1 polarization through dysregulated miR-192-3p/IGF2 in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and hepatocellular carcinoma

The oncogene protein ubiquitin-conjugating enzyme E2T (UBE2T) is reported to be upregulated in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and correlated with poor clinical outcomes of HCC patients. However, the underlying mechanism by which UBE2T exerts its oncogenic function in HCC remains largely unexplored. In this study, in vitro and in vivo experiments suggested that UBE2T promoted HCC development including proliferation and metastasis. GSEA analysis indicated that UBE2T was positively correlated with pyrimidine metabolism, and LC/MS-MS metabolomics profiling revealed that the key products of pyrimidine metabolism were significantly increased in UBE2T-overexpressing cells. UBE2T overexpression led to the upregulation of several key enzymes catalyzing de novo pyrimidine synthesis, including CAD, DHODH, and UMPS. Moreover, the utilization of leflunomide, a clinically approved DHODH inhibitor, blocked the effect of UBE2T in promoting HCC progression. Mechanistically, UBE2T increased Akt K63-mediated ubiquitination and Akt/Î²-catenin signaling pathway activation. The disruption of UBE2T-mediated ubiquitination on Akt, including E2-enzyme-deficient mutation (C86A) of UBE2T and ubiquitination-site-deficient mutation (K8/14"‰R) of Akt impaired UBE2T's effect in upregulating CAD, DHODH, and UMPS. Importantly, we demonstrated that UBE2T was positively correlated with p-Akt, Î²-catenin, CAD, DHODH, and UMPS in HCC tumor tissues. In summary, our study indicates that UBE2T increases pyrimidine metabolism by promoting Akt K63-linked ubiquitination, thus contributing to HCC development. This work provides a novel insight into HCC development and a potential therapeutic strategy for HCC patients.
