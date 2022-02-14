ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Mark Cuban’s plan to disrupt Big Pharma actually work?

By Hannah Cox
themainewire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban recently announced his latest, ground-breaking innovation, and it’s one that should catch the attention of Americans. The venture is an online pharmacy for generic medications that cuts out the middlemen (insurance companies, PBMs, etc), and offers price transparency for consumers. By doing this, Cuban...

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Mark Cuban's pharmacy started with a cold email

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. launched its online pharmacy in January, offering low-cost versions of high-cost generic drugs. And it all started with a cold email. Alex Oshmyansky, MD, PhD, fired off an email to Mr. Cuban with a simple subject line: "Cold pitch." The then 33-year-old radiologist told Mr. Cuban about work he was doing in Denver with a compounding pharmacy and the business plan behind a company he founded in 2018, Osh's Affordable Pharmaceuticals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Will America make a deal with Mark Cuban’s generic drug platform?

Many people are eager to see relief when it comes to prescription drug prices. As costs have risen across our country, entrepreneur Mark Cuban’s new venture could offer a solution. Cuban recently rolled out a website, www.costplusdrugs.com , where people can purchase low-cost generic drugs. It works according to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Washington Examiner

Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy is offering near-wholesale prices on commonly prescribed medicines

Billionaire Mark Cuban aims to disrupt the pharmaceutical industry with a new digital venture offering more affordable generic drugs to patients across the country. In January, the Dallas Mavericks owner launched the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. This online pharmacy sells 100 different prescriptions for various diseases and disorders, including cancer, depression, and high cholesterol.
ECONOMY
City Journal

Can Mark Cuban Slash Drug Costs?

Last month, Mark Cuban, the billionaire serial entrepreneur and star of NBC’s Shark Tank, announced the launch of an online pharmacy with a mission to drive down the cost of generic drugs. Generic drug prices often greatly exceed manufacturing costs, though competition is generally uninhibited by patents. But because insurance plans typically have very low copays for preferred generic drugs, Cuban’s new firm may struggle to make a significant impact on the marketplace, even if it substantially undercuts existing providers on price.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
News 8 KFMB

Yes, Mark Cuban did start a real online drugstore

Since late January, business executive Mark Cuban, most well-known for his ownership of NBA team Dallas Mavericks and his role in the television series Shark Tank, has retweeted a number of tweets praising his “Cost Plus Drug Company” for offering medication at low prices. VERIFY viewer Kay emailed...
BUSINESS
chaindrugreview.com

Cuban joins crowd aiming to disrupt Rx

Mark Cuban is the latest entrepreneur to take aim at the $350 billion market for prescription drugs in the U.S. The mercurial businessman and investor, who is best known as the owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team and a panelist on the television series “Shark Tank,” is entering the category in a big way. Coming on the heels of the debut of its pharmacy benefits management company last November, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. last month launched an online medication dispensary.
DALLAS, TX
San Diego Channel

Fact or Fiction: Mark Cuban launches generic drug pharmacy?

(KGTV) — A story getting a lot of buzz on social media claims Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban has launched an online pharmacy that offers generic drugs at affordable prices. For example, Cuban prices a Leukemia drug at $47 a month, compared to the $9,657...
RETAIL
tdworld.com

moneytalksnews.com

Can Mark Cuban’s New Pharmacy Save You Money on Prescriptions?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team and “Shark Tank” star, has a new online pharmacy that could make your prescription medications more affordable. On Jan. 25, Cuban announced the launch of the Mark...
HEALTH
fox13memphis.com

02.09.22 Mark Cuban’s New Rx Savings / AUTO LOANS: 2 Clark Rules.

Mark Cuban's direct to consumer drug manufacturing company is up and running. Clark contrasts Cuban's CostPlusDrugs and Costco pricing, to chain pharmacy pricing methods, revealing a clear way to SAVE. Also, Americans are getting seriously ripped off on auto loans. 80% of vehicle buyers purchase the wrong way – 8 million are delinquent – 46% are upside down in their loan. 2 Clark rules to live by when financing a vehicle.
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

