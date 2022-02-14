Could Mark Cuban’s plan to disrupt Big Pharma actually work?

Since early in the 20th century, it’s been said that Americans have a “love affair with the automobile.” This love affair has changed little in 100 years, but automobiles sure have, and more drastic change is on the way. The transition from combustion engines to electric batteries has begun and will be enormous for not only vehicle owners and manufacturers, but also electric utilities. Electricity generators, which for many years were the largest greenhouse gas (GHG) emitters in the U.S., relinquished their No. 1 position to the transportation sector in 2016. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the transportation sector accounted for about 29% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2019. Although the percentage fell some during 2020 due to lockdowns and restricted travel, it has since climbed and when 2021 data analysis is completed, many experts expect to see emissions levels close to those of 2019.

