Road Work Continues on Ridge and Harts Lane

Construction work will cause a traffic pattern change next week on Mailihuna Road. The county Department of Public Works and Grace Pacific LLC. announced in a news release that a portion of Mailihuna Road will be closed from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 22-25. The periodic one-lane closures are necessary for...
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for UGI gas main work. Please use caution. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by...
Though a major re-working of the intersections of Glover Road with Georgia Highway 16 West is years off, a "quick response" project should improve safety and cut congestion along the corridor. The Georgia Department of Transportation intends to install a short left-turn lane on Highway 16 at the easternmost intersection...
Expect traffic delays in St. Johns County this week. Here is a list of Florida Department of Transportation road projects scheduled through Feb. 18. I-95 over State Road 207: Overnight lane closures northbound from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. through Wednesday for routine overpass maintenance. I-95 over U.S. 1: Overnight...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work this week, but be advised that road work schedules may change as needed during COVID-19 mitigation or due to changes in the weather:. Lehigh County. • South Whitehall Township, Route 309 core boring work between Route 22 and Interstate 78,...
Road construction crews will fully close lanes beginning Monday on east- and westbound South Academy Boulevard as work continues on a $161 million road safety project in southeastern El Paso County that will make it safer and easier to get to military facilities in the Colorado Springs area, among other benefits, Colorado Department of Transportation officials announced Friday.
ENID, OK (February 11, 2022) – City of Enid street officials announced today, that the area of 701 Canary Lane will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, February 14th. This closure is expected to last approximately two weeks and will allow contractors to complete concrete repairs. Motorists are encouraged to...
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announce there will be lane closures overnight next week on I-65 near the 132 mile marker. The contractor will be building the coping on the new I-65 Bridge at C.R. 550. The contractor plans on beginning Tuesday, February 15 with single lane closures at 9 p.m. I-65 northbound will have double lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. and in the southbound lanes at 11 p.m. The Indiana State Police will be assisting INDOT and the contractor with the various lane closures as overhead work is completed by 6 a.m.
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish officials warn drivers of upcoming lane closures on C. Braud Road between Bluff Road and LA 73. A final layer of asphalt will be added. Drivers can expect single-lane traffic at all times until work is completed. Parish officials ask drivers to expect delays and use caution while traveling through construction.
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced on February 8, 2022 there will be overnight lane closures and detours on I-295 and Route 42 on February 8 and 9 as the demolition of the Browning Road Bridge continues in Bellmawr. Tuesday, February 8. NJDOT’s contractor, South State, Inc., is...
Utility crews will be working in the intersection of Ridge Pike, Harts Lane and Church Road on February 9, February 10, February 11 and February 14. Harts Lane at Ridge Pike will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during these days. A flagger will be at Harts Lane...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Those who drive on Monroe Street may want to seek an alternate route on Wednesday. City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) will close two right east-bound lance of East Monroe Street between 4th and 5th Street starting Wednesday, Feb. 9. CWLP is closing the area...
Overnight lane closures along Interstate 40/85 are planned for next week as part of the ongoing Mebane Oaks Road interchange improvements project. To safely remove portions of the Mebane Oaks Road bridge over I-40/85, crews plan to install phased lane closures on the interstate. Beginning at 8 each night Tuesday...
Seeing two lanes closed on a street in the Quad Cities (especially on Harrison street) doesn't usually mean much, we see it all the time. It usually only adds about 5 minutes to our drive, at most, during peak driving hours. The reason I took notice of this road work...
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Lane closures will continue throughout the week of Feb. 7, on I-64 between St. Albans and the US-35 exits due to contractors continuing to work on filling potholes. The West Virginia Department of Transportation says that on Thurs. Feb. 3, 2022, the Transporation Management Center began receiving calls about potholes […]
Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, February 3-9, 2022. DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes. • Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., A double Right-hand lane closure to replace a highway shield.The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split, mm 51.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia's Public Works Department said in a Facebook post, that crews are set to be back Saturday starting at 9:00 a.m. to continue to address lingering winter weather impacts on Columbia roads. Public works said as of Friday, all roads are considered passable, which...
Drivers should expect to slow down and merge for State Road 37 lane closures and intermittent stoppages on Friday between Fairview Road and State Road 144. The Indiana Department of Transportation and law enforcement plan to control traffic as contractor equipment is used to remove snow from the shoulder and the barrier walls and place it off the roadway. The mobile operation expects to work between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to an INDOT news release.
UPDATE: Columbia Public Works reports it completed it work hauling away snow from the downtown overnight. The city anticipates lifting priority road parking restrictions sometime around noon today, and will announce when this happens via Nixle text alert as well as over social media. With temperatures expected to rise to 30 degrees, salt already applied to the road could cause slush. The city warns motorists to drive with caution, especially on curves, because the slush can make driving conditions slippery.
