Road Work Continues on Ridge and Harts Lane

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announce there will be lane closures overnight next week on I-65 near the 132 mile marker. The contractor will be building the coping on the new I-65 Bridge at C.R. 550. The contractor plans on beginning Tuesday, February 15 with single lane closures at 9 p.m. I-65 northbound will have double lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. and in the southbound lanes at 11 p.m. The Indiana State Police will be assisting INDOT and the contractor with the various lane closures as overhead work is completed by 6 a.m.

BOONE COUNTY, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO