Gen Z Is Too Compliant to Achieve Greatness

Some people are so bad at trusting others that many problems in their lives are due to that. The maturity of thinking about trust can be categorized into 6 levels. Those who choose to always trust everything, they’ll soon fathom the truth that something really can’t be trusted at all and will ascend to the other extreme - always distrusting everything. Some people know that not everything can be trusted, but there is still something trustworthy, so it’s still not all or nothing. Combining everything, those with hypothetical thinking in mind first observe and test someone for a while, then act on a hypothesis based on the initial track record of that someone collected during that period, and those people will continue to look for signs that indicate both the increase and decrease the trustworthiness of that someone.

SOCIETY ・ 7 HOURS AGO