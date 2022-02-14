ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessment of nutritional status of haemodialysis patients by subjective global assessment score: A single centre study from Karachi, Pakistan.

To assess the nutritional status of patients on maintenance haemodialysis to determine the frequency and severity of malnutrition. The cross-sectional study was conducted in November 2020, at the The Kidney Centre Post-Graduate Training Institute, Karachi, and comprised secondary data related to patients on maintenance haemodialysis which was collected from January to...

MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
ptproductsonline.com

COVID-19-Associated Strokes Link to Higher Disability and Death Risk

Among the many hard lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic is that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infections, can affect every organ system in the body, including the brain. Approximately one third of all patients with COVID-19 may develop neurological complications from infection, and many patients present to hospitals with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Crimson

HSPH Researchers Determine Epstein-Barr Virus to be Primary Cause of Multiple Sclerosis

Harvard School of Public Health researchers showed in a new study that the Epstein-Barr virus may increase risk of Multiple Sclerosis. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. In a longitudinal study over two decades in the making, researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that Multiple Sclerosis, a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the central nervous system, is “likely caused” by infection with Epstein-Barr virus.
HARVARD, MA
Nature.com

Association between height loss and cardiovascular disease in the Korean elderly

Shorter people are at risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), but data remain limited. This study sought to determine whether height loss is associated with an increased incidence of CVD. From the Korean National Health Insurance Service-Senior database (2002"“2015), data of 134,952 individuals with available information on height loss was obtained. Height loss as percentages was measured 3"“5Â years from the baseline height. To assess hazard ratios for CVD incidence, multivariable Cox proportional hazard regression models were used before and after applying propensity score matching. The unmatched cohort consisted of 109,546 participants without height loss (<"‰1%): 20,208 participants with 1"“2% height loss, and 5126 participants with"‰â‰¥"‰2% height loss. During a median follow-up period of 6.5Â years (interquartile range, 3.7"“8.5Â years), 21,921 were newly diagnosed with CVD. Adults with height loss of"‰>"‰2% had a greater risk of incident CVD than those with no height loss. This finding was statistically significant both in the original- and propensity score-matched cohorts. The increased risk for ischemic stroke was significant in the male subgroups, in line with degree of height loss. Overall, height loss is associated with an increased risk of subsequent ischemic stroke in Korean men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Nearly half of blood cancer patients insufficiently protected against omicron

Nearly 50 percent of blood cancer patients do not have detectable levels of antibodies able to neutralize the omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant after a third vaccine dose, according to new laboratory data from the Francis Crick Institute and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust published as a Research letter in The Lancet.
CANCER
Nature.com

A problem of proportions: estimates of metabolic associated fatty liver disease and liver fibrosis in Australian adults in the nationwide 2012 AusDiab Study

Metabolic Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD) is the most common cause of liver disease in Australia, but prevalence data are limited. We aimed to describe the frequency of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) elevation, and MAFLD within a large prospective Australian cohort. Cross-sectional analysis of the 2012 survey of the Australian Diabetes, Obesity and Lifestyle (AusDiab) study which included 4747 Australian adults (aged 34"“97Â yrs)Â was performed. Frequency of ALT elevation (men"‰â‰¥"‰40Â IU/L, women"‰â‰¥"‰30Â IU/L) and MAFLD (Fatty Liver Index (FLI)"‰>"‰60 alongside metabolic risk factors) was determined and risk of advanced fibrosis stratified using the BARD score. Elevated ALT was found in 13% of the cohort, including 22% of people with diabetes, 18% with obesity, and 17% with the metabolic syndrome. 37% of the cohort had MAFLD, and those with MAFLD were more likely to be older (OR 1.01 per 1Â year (95% CI 1.00"“1.02)), male (OR 1.37 (95% CI 1.17"“1.59)), have ALT elevation (OR 3.21 (95% CI 2.59"“3.99)), diabetes (OR 3.39 (95% CI 2.61"“4.39)), lower HDL-C (OR 0.15 per 1Â mmol/L (95% CI 0.12"“0.19)), higher diastolic blood pressure (OR 1.05 per 10Â mmHg (95% CI 1.05"“1.06)), a sedentary lifestyle (OR 1.99 (95% CI 1.59"“2.50)) and less likely to have tertiary education (OR 0.81 (95% CI 0.7"“0.94) compared to those without MAFLD. Of those with MAFLD, 61% had a BARD score suggesting risk of advanced fibrosis and 22% had an elevated ALT. Over 10% of this Australian cohort had elevated ALT, and 37% had MAFLD, with many at risk for advanced fibrosis.
WORLD
primenewsghana.com

Regular paracetamol use linked to higher blood pressure, study finds

People with high blood pressure who take paracetamol on prescription could be increasing their risk of heart attacks and strokes, a study suggests. Doctors should think about the risks and benefits to patients taking it over many months, the University of Edinburgh researchers say. Taking the painkiller for headaches and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Increased adiposity linked to reduced cognitive function in adults

Increases in generalized and visceral adipose tissue were linked to reduction of cognitive function in adults, when adjusted for other health factors, per a Canadian cross-sectional cohort study published in JAMA Network Open. “The surrogate measures of (visceral adipose tissue) commonly used in epidemiologic studies, including the waist circumference or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Weight-Loss Injection Approved By UK Health Officials To Help Obese Patients

A new weight-loss injection that could help obese people cut their overall body weight by over 10 percent has been approved and recommended for use by UK health officials. The new jab, called Semaglutide, has shown extreme potential in recent clinical trials and will be recommended to people with BMIs of over 35 kilograms per square meter and in exceptional circumstances those with BMIs over 30 kilograms per square meter.
FITNESS
physiciansweekly.com

Time-restricted eating improves glycemic control and dampens energy-consuming pathways in human adipose tissue.

By Lijun Zhao,Amy T Hutchison,Bo Liu,Crystal L Yates,Xiao Tong Teong,Gary A Wittert,Campbell H Thompson,Leanne Nguyen,John Au,Emily N C Manoogian,Hiep D Le,April E Williams,Satchidananda Panda,Siobhan Banks,Leonie K Heilbronn. We sought to examine the effects of 8 wk of time-restricted eating (TRE) on glucose metabolism and the adipose tissue transcriptome during a...
LIFESTYLE
physiciansweekly.com

Metabolomic study on the protective effect of isoorientin against myocardial infarction.

Myocardial infarction has become one of the largest threats to human life. Myocardial ischemia and hypoxia caused by myocardial infarction are important causes of myocardial cell injury. Compared with chemical drugs, botanical drugs that are natural antioxidants have relatively few toxic side effects. Isoorientin (ISO), a C-glucosyl flavone with a chemical nomenclature, exists in the human diet and has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects in other diseases. However, its role in myocardial infarction has not been reported. In this study, we investigated the effects of ISO administration on cardiac function in mice after myocardial infarction, on ROS levels in H9C2 myocardial cells after hypoxia in vitro, and on metabolomic changes in mice after myocardial infarction. We found that ISO improved cardiac function in mice after myocardial infarction and inhibited hypoxia-induced oxidative stress injury in H9C2 cells in vitro. We also found through metabolomic analysis and KEGG enrichment analysis that ISO significantly changed metabolic pathways in mice after myocardial infarction, including histidine metabolism, arachidonic acid metabolism, renin secretion and other pathways. These results lay a foundation for further exploration of the protective effect of ISO against myocardial infarction and the development of related drugs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Current status of delirium assessment tools in the intensive care unit: a prospective multicenter observational survey

Delirium is a critical challenge in the intensive care unit (ICU) or high care unit (HCU) setting and is associated with poor outcomes. There is not much literature on how many patients in this setting are assessed for delirium and what tools are used. This study investigated the status of delirium assessment tools of patients in the ICU/HCU. We conducted a multicenter prospective observational study among 20 institutions. Data for patients who were admitted to and discharged from the ICU/HCU during a 1-month study period were collected from each institution using a survey sheet. The primary outcome was the usage rate of delirium assessment tools on an institution- and patient-basis. Secondary outcomes were the delirium prevalence assessed by each institution's assessment tool, comparison of delirium prevalence between delirium assessment tools, delirium prevalence at the end of ICH/HCU stay, and the relationship between potential factors related to delirium and the development of delirium. Result showed thatÂ 95% of institutions used the Intensive Care Delirium Screening Checklist (ICDSC) or the Confusion Assessment Method for the ICU (CAM-ICU) to assess delirium in their ICU/HCU, and the remaining one used another assessment scale. The usage rate (at least once during the ICU/HCU stay) of the ICDSC and the CAM-ICU among individual patients were 64.5% and 25.1%, and only 8.2% of enrolled patients were not assessed by any delirium assessment tool. The prevalence of delirium during ICU/HCU stay was 17.9%, and the prevalence of delirium at the end of the ICU/HCU stay was 5.9%. In conclusion, allÂ institutions used delirium assessment tools in the ICU/HCU, and most patients received delirium assessment. The prevalence of delirium was 17.9%, and two-thirds of patients had recovered at discharge from ICU/HCU.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Alemtuzumab in renal transplantation. Reviews of literature and usage in the United Kingdom.

Kidney transplantation has evolved over the years from transplants between identically matched donors and recipients to successfully transplanting allografts across virtually any degree of donor-recipient human leukocyte antigen mismatch and ABO-incompatibility. Integral to these improved outcomes has been the development and deployment of a range of immunosuppressive agents. The addition of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies as a standard part of overall immunosuppression has led to the improved outcomes by providing a robust and focused protection during the first few months of transplantation when allografts are most vulnerable to immune-mediated injury. Alemtuzumab is a recombinant anti-CD52 pan-lymphocyte depleting monoclonal antibody that has been in use for kidney transplantation since the late 1990s. Despite the many years of experience with alemtuzumab, its utilisation in the UK has remained relatively restrained. This may be due to a lack of high-level evidence to support its safety and efficacy in transplantation. Also, long-term outcomes have not been addressed by existing studies. Nevertheless, available evidence suggests that alemtuzumab is associated with a lower risk of acute rejection within the first year of transplantation while exhibiting a comparable safety profile to non-lymphocyte depleting agents. Despite the current economic advantages of alemtuzumab (available free of cost on a named transplant recipient basis), its use in UK transplant centres has remained limited, variating from non-use, through usage in selected high immunologic risk subjects, to use as routine induction immunosuppression. This review discusses the current use of alemtuzumab for immunosuppression induction in kidney transplantation. It describes its evolution from development to its present application in kidney transplantation and reviews the evidence underpinning its utilisation. The role of alemtuzumab in the immunosuppressive protocols individual UK kidney transplant centres is also described.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Associations of early-life pet ownership with asthma and allergic sensitization: a meta-analysis of >77,000 children from the EU Child Cohort Network.

By Angela Pinot de Moira,Katrine Strandberg-Larsen,Tom Bishop,Marie Pedersen,Demetris Avraam,Tim Cadman,Lucinda Calas,Maribel Casas,Blandine de Lauzon Guillain,Ahmed Elhakeem,Ana Esplugues,Marisa Estarlich,Rachel E Foong,Sido Haakma,Jennifer R Harris,Rae-Chi Huang,Hazel Inskip,Aitana Lertxundi,Sara M Mensink-Bout,Johanna L T Nader,Costanza Pizzi,Maja Popovic,Theodosia Salika,Jordi Sunyer,Evelien R Van Meel,Morris A Swertz,Vincent W V Jaddoe,Paul Burton,Liesbeth Duijts,Anne-Marie Nybo Andersen. Studies examining associations...
PETS
physiciansweekly.com

An m-Health telerehabilitation and health education program on physical performance in patients with hip fracture and their family caregivers: Study protocol for the ActiveHip+ randomized controlled trial.

By Marta Mora-Traverso,Pablo Molina-Garcia,Rafael Prieto-Moreno,Milkana Borges-Cosic,Victor Cruz Guisado,Rogelio Del Pino Algarrada,Paz Moreno-Ramírez,Gema Gomez-Jurado,Consuelo Gomez Tarrias,Margarita Hidalgo Isla,Patricia Jimenez Andrés,Marta Linares Gago,Ana Lirola-Liebanas,Antonio Mesa-Ruiz,Araceli Muñoz-Garach,Susana Salazar-Graván,Fernando Estevez-Lopez,Miguel Martín-Matillas,Patrocinio Ariza-Vega. Telerehabilitation interventions administered via a smartphone may provide new feasible and effective rehabilitation options at home for...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Luteoloside Ameliorates Palmitic Acid-Induced in Vitro Model of Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease via Activating STAT3-Triggered Hepatocyte Regeneration.

Luteoloside (Lute), a bioactive natural ingredient, widely exists in nature and possesses hepatoprotective and hepatocyte proliferation-promoting properties. This study aimed to investigate whether Lute could counteract non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)-caused hepatocyte damage via its stimulation of hepatocyte regeneration efficacy and to explore the involved mechanism. LO2 cells and primary hepatocytes were used to examine the hepatocyte proliferation effects of Lute under physiological conditions and in the palmitic acid (PA)- induced in vitro model of NAFLD. STAT3 and cell cycle-related proteins (cyclin D1, c-myc and p21) were evaluated by Western blot. Under physiological conditions, LO2 cells and primary hepatocytes treated with various concentration of Lute for 12 and 24 h showed increased hepatocyte proliferation, especially with 20 μM treatment for 24 h. More notably, under the model conditions, co-incubation with 20 μM of Lute also markedly reversed PA-induced inhibition of cell proliferation and viability in primary hepatocytes. Mechanistically, Lute could activate STAT3 and subsequently increase cyclin D1 and cmyc expression, which positively regulates cell cycle progression, and decrease expression of p21, an inhibitor of cell cycle progression. Furthermore, Luteinduced hepatocyte proliferation-promoting efficacy was abolished by STAT3 inhibitor stattic. Collectively, Lute can alleviate PA-induced hepatocyte damage via activating STAT3-mediated hepatocyte regeneration.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Role of Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents in Cardiovascular Protection in CKD Patients: Reappraisal of Their Impact and Mechanisms.

Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) have markedly reduced the need for blood transfusion for renal anemia and are included in standard therapies for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Various protective effects of ESAs on the cardiovascular system have been discovered through basic research, and the effects have received much attention because the rates of cardiovascular events and mortality are high in CKD patients. However, randomized clinical trials did not provide strong evidence that ESAs exert cardioprotection in humans, including CKD patients. It is difficult to assess the cardioprotective effects of ESAs in CKD patients through the clinical data that has been reported to date because the relationship between hemoglobin level rather than ESA dose and cardiovascular event rates was examined in most studies. Interestingly, recent studies using a rat model of CKD showed that the infarct size-limiting effect of an ESA was lost when its dose was increased to a level that normalized blood hemoglobin levels, suggesting that the optimal dose of an ESA for myocardial protection is less than the dose required to normalize hemoglobin levels. Furthermore, animal models of traditional coronary risk factors or comorbidities were resistant to the cardioprotective effects of ESAs because of interruptions in signal-mediated mechanisms downstream of erythropoietin receptors. In this review, we briefly discuss basic and clinical data on the impact of anemia on coronary and systemic circulation, the effects of CKD on the cardiovascular system, and the multiple pharmacological actions of ESAs to examine whether the ESAs that are prescribed for renal anemia exert any cardioprotection in patients with CKD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

