Role of Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents in Cardiovascular Protection in CKD Patients: Reappraisal of Their Impact and Mechanisms.

 2 days ago

Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) have markedly reduced the need for blood transfusion for renal anemia and are included in standard therapies for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Various protective effects of ESAs on the cardiovascular system have been discovered through basic research, and the effects have received much attention because the...

Nature.com

Association between height loss and cardiovascular disease in the Korean elderly

Shorter people are at risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), but data remain limited. This study sought to determine whether height loss is associated with an increased incidence of CVD. From the Korean National Health Insurance Service-Senior database (2002"“2015), data of 134,952 individuals with available information on height loss was obtained. Height loss as percentages was measured 3"“5Â years from the baseline height. To assess hazard ratios for CVD incidence, multivariable Cox proportional hazard regression models were used before and after applying propensity score matching. The unmatched cohort consisted of 109,546 participants without height loss (<"‰1%): 20,208 participants with 1"“2% height loss, and 5126 participants with"‰â‰¥"‰2% height loss. During a median follow-up period of 6.5Â years (interquartile range, 3.7"“8.5Â years), 21,921 were newly diagnosed with CVD. Adults with height loss of"‰>"‰2% had a greater risk of incident CVD than those with no height loss. This finding was statistically significant both in the original- and propensity score-matched cohorts. The increased risk for ischemic stroke was significant in the male subgroups, in line with degree of height loss. Overall, height loss is associated with an increased risk of subsequent ischemic stroke in Korean men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Patients With CKD May Feel Hindered in Research Participation

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and their caregivers report an array of hindrances that often mar their participation in research, including feeling uninformed and stigmatized by their patient status, providing important lessons for health professionals to help improve their experiences — and retention. "The often invisible challenges patients/caregivers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Prevalence and risk factors for venous thromboembolism in spinal metastasis patients undergoing decompression with internal instruments: Prospective cohort study.

Re is paucity in the literature on the epidemiological evidence of pulmonary thromboembolism (PE) and deep venous thrombosis (DVT) in spinal metastatic tumor patients. The aim of our study was to identify the incidence and risk factors for VTE in spinal metastasis patients treated with decompression with internal instruments. We...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

In A Multicentre Prospective Study, Evaluation Of The King’s Sarcoidosis Questionnaire For The Minimal Clinically Important Difference.

The purpose of treatment for sarcoidosis patients is to improve their quality of life (QoL). In sarcoidosis, measures such as the King’s Sarcoidosis Questionnaire (KSQ) and the Patient Global Assessment (PGA) have been utilized. Researchers used to anchor and distribution techniques to determine the MCID of KSQ general health (KSQ GH), KSQ lung, and PGA, utilizing the least clinically important difference (MCID) as the clinically meaningful change within-patient patient criteria. They examined the discriminatory features of these MCIDs compared to other QoL measures. Patients with sarcoidosis were recruited from six US institutions and evaluated prospectively. Patients completed the St. George’s Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ), Short Form 36 (SF-36), Fatigue Assessment Scale (FAS), Sarcoidosis Assessment Tool (SAT), KSQ, and PGA, as well as spirometry, at the start and 6 months. The MCID for improvement or worsening was determined using receiver operator characteristic curves for the anchor approach. For KSQ GH, KSQ lung, and PGA, they used a distribution approach employing half of the standard deviation.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ckd#Hokkaido University#University Hospital#Hospital Medicine#Llc
Nature.com

Kidney and heart failure outcomes associated with SGLT2 inhibitor use

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) and heart failure affect many people worldwide. Despite the availability of pharmacological treatments, both diseases remain associated with considerable morbidity and mortality. After observations that sodium"“glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors - originally developed as glucose-lowering agents - improved cardiovascular and renal outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes, dedicated trials were initiated to evaluate the cardiovascular and kidney protective effects in patients with CKD or heart failure. The results of these clinical trials and subsequent detailed analyses have shown that the benefits of SGLT2 inhibitors are consistent across many patient subgroups, including those with and without type 2 diabetes, at different stages of CKD, and in patients with heart failure with preserved or reduced ejection fraction. In addition, post-hoc analyses revealed that SGLT2 inhibitors reduce the risk of anaemia and hyperkalaemia in patients with CKD. With respect to their safety, SGLT2 inhibitors are generally well tolerated. More specifically, no increased risk of hypoglycaemia has been observed in patients with CKD or heart failure without diabetes and they do not increase the risk of acute kidney injury. SGLT2 inhibitors therefore provide clinicians with an exciting new treatment option for patients with CKD and heart failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Effect of intravascular dexamethasone injection after powered intracapsular tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy in children.

To compare postoperative pain, nausea and vomiting, and bleeding between intravascular dexamethasone injection group and control group among children undergoing powered intracapsular tonsillectomy and adenoidectomy (PITA). Retrospective review of medical records was performed for pediatric patients who underwent PITA from March 1, 2017, to February 28, 2021, at a tertiary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

Statins have fewer side-effects than people think – study

Around seven to eight million people in the UK take statins to cut their chance of heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol-busting drugs taken by millions of people in the UK have far fewer side-effects than people think, a large study suggests. Statins are one of the most commonly prescribed drugs...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

physiciansweekly.com

Metabolomic study on the protective effect of isoorientin against myocardial infarction.

Myocardial infarction has become one of the largest threats to human life. Myocardial ischemia and hypoxia caused by myocardial infarction are important causes of myocardial cell injury. Compared with chemical drugs, botanical drugs that are natural antioxidants have relatively few toxic side effects. Isoorientin (ISO), a C-glucosyl flavone with a chemical nomenclature, exists in the human diet and has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects in other diseases. However, its role in myocardial infarction has not been reported. In this study, we investigated the effects of ISO administration on cardiac function in mice after myocardial infarction, on ROS levels in H9C2 myocardial cells after hypoxia in vitro, and on metabolomic changes in mice after myocardial infarction. We found that ISO improved cardiac function in mice after myocardial infarction and inhibited hypoxia-induced oxidative stress injury in H9C2 cells in vitro. We also found through metabolomic analysis and KEGG enrichment analysis that ISO significantly changed metabolic pathways in mice after myocardial infarction, including histidine metabolism, arachidonic acid metabolism, renin secretion and other pathways. These results lay a foundation for further exploration of the protective effect of ISO against myocardial infarction and the development of related drugs.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Nerve-stimulation device helps paralyzed patients walk, cycle and swim

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three patients whose lower bodies were left completely paralyzed after spinal cord injuries were able to walk, cycle and swim using a nerve-stimulation device controlled by a touchscreen tablet, researchers reported on Monday. The patients’ injuries to a region called the thoracic spine - below the...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Is Protection Conferred by Third COVID-19 Vaccine in Patients With MS?

The study covered in this summary was published in medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. There was only a minimal increase in antibody titers and seroconversion seen after the third SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine in patients with multiple sclerosis who had been treated with the anti-CD20 therapy, ocrelizumab, as compared with healthy controls.
PUBLIC HEALTH
megadoctornews.com

Coronavirus booster also protects cancer patients

By Medical University of Vienna (MedUni Wien) Newswise — People with cancer are often given immunosuppressive treatments that weaken their innate immune defenses. This puts them at high risk of severe disease, should they become infected by Coronavirus. A study conducted by MedUni Vienna has now shown that many of these people can build up sufficient immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus after the third vaccination or “booster”. The results were recently published in the internationally renowned journal European Journal of Cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

