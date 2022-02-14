ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Alemtuzumab in renal transplantation. Reviews of literature and usage in the United Kingdom.

physiciansweekly.com
 2 days ago

Kidney transplantation has evolved over the years from transplants between identically matched donors and recipients to successfully transplanting allografts across virtually any degree of donor-recipient human leukocyte antigen mismatch and ABO-incompatibility. Integral to these improved outcomes has been the development and deployment of a range of immunosuppressive agents. The addition of...

www.physiciansweekly.com

deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Congestive Heart Failure vs. Heart Failure: Is There a Difference?

Congestive heart failure (CHF) and heart failure are chronic progressive conditions characterized by a weakened heart that is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s energy needs. Heart failure often refers to early-stage weakening of the heart without congestion. As the damage to the heart progresses, it...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
ptproductsonline.com

COVID-19-Associated Strokes Link to Higher Disability and Death Risk

Among the many hard lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic is that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infections, can affect every organ system in the body, including the brain. Approximately one third of all patients with COVID-19 may develop neurological complications from infection, and many patients present to hospitals with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Health board bids to trace patient after HIV detected in blood sample

A health board is trying to identify a person who may not know they are HIV positive after finding the virus in a blood sample.NHS Highland has contacted a small number of patients who had blood taken at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness early last year.HIV was identified in one of the samples, but the health board said the positive result detected did not relate to the patient from whom the sample was taken.Further research revealed the sample could have been contaminated by another person’s sample in a laboratory.The health board said it has not yet been possible to identify the...
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Enfortumab Vedotin Is Effective in Patients With Aggressive Bladder Cancer

Findings from a new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers show enfortumab vedotin is effective in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. The data is from Cohort H of the Phase 1/b2 EV-103 clinical trial being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18, 2022.
CANCER
The Manhattan Mercury

Atrial Shunt No Benefit for Heart Failure With Preserved EF

FRIDAY, Feb. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with heart failure and an ejection fraction of greater than or equal to 40 percent, placement of an atrial shunt device does not reduce the rate of heart failure events, according to a study published online Feb. 1 in The Lancet.
CHICAGO, IL
Freethink

Cataract surgery associated with lower risk of dementia

A large, longitudinal study has found evidence that undergoing cataract surgery could reduce the risk of developing dementia, the National Institute on Aging (NIA) has announced. The restoration of the patient’s eyesight may be behind the reduction, the researchers theorize; previous studies have shown a link between sensory loss —...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

Cemiplimab Prolongs Survival in Recurrent Cervical Cancer

THURSDAY, Feb. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with recurrent cervical cancer after first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy, survival is significantly longer with cemiplimab than with single-agent chemotherapy, according to a study published in the Feb. 10 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Krishnansu S. Tewari, M.D., from the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study identifies how Epstein-Barr virus triggers multiple sclerosis

Scientists have long suspected—but failed to prove—a link between certain viral infections and the development of multiple sclerosis, a crippling autoimmune disease that affects nearly 1 million Americans. Now, a study led by Stanford Medicine researchers has proved that the Epstein-Barr virus, a common type of herpes virus, triggers multiple sclerosis by priming the immune system to attack the body's own nervous system.
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Study Suggests Long COVID Could be Related to Effect of Coronavirus on Vagus Nerve

Long COVID symptoms could be linked to the effect of the coronavirus on the vagus nerve—one of the most important multi-functional nerves in the body, according to a study. The vagus nerve extends from the brain down into the torso and into the heart, lungs and intestines, as well as several muscles, including those involved in swallowing.
PUBLIC HEALTH

