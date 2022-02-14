ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lessons from microRNA biology: Top key cellular drivers of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease.

physiciansweekly.com
 2 days ago

Numerous microRNAs (miRs), small RNAs that target several pathways, have been implicated in the development of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), which is the most common genetic cause of kidney failure. The hallmark of...

www.physiciansweekly.com

republic-online.com

New Models Improve ASCVD Risk Prediction in Chronic Kidney Disease

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), 10-year atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk prediction models, including clinical variables and biomarkers, improve risk prediction compared with traditional Pooled Cohort Equations developed for the general population, according to a study published online Feb. 10 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
Citrus County Chronicle

Potential signs of kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease is a significant threat to millions of people across the globe. According to the National Kidney Foundation, 10% of the worldwide population is affected by CKD, which affects people of all ages and races. Though there is no cure for CKD, the kidney health experts at World...
Medical News Today

What can people do to prevent or delay diabetic kidney disease?

Diabetic kidney disease is a potential complication of diabetes. Over long periods of time, insufficiently controlled blood sugar can lead to kidney damage. While it is not possible to reverse kidney damage, people can prevent or delay kidney disease. Diabetes is a condition that impairs the body’s ability to process...
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers create cellular model of chronic lung disease

A recent study led by researchers at the Yale School of Medicine has generated a way to visualize the cells in lungs affected by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. COPD is typically caused by inhalation of pollutants such as cigarette smoke. Symptoms usually include coughing, difficulty breathing that gets...
Knowridge Science Report

How to live long with kidney disease

About 10% of the world population suffers from some kind of chronic kidney disease. In 2017, more than 1.2 million people were estimated to have died as a direct result of their kidney disease. Reduced kidney function also cause another 1.4 million of the cardiovascular complications. In a recent study,...
physiciansweekly.com

Sequential Transbronchial Lung Cryobiopsy and Surgical Lung Biopsy in the Diagnosis of Diffuse Interstitial Lung Diseases Poor Concordance

In interstitial lung disease (ILD) cases needing histology, the diagnostic concordance of transbronchial lung cryobiopsy (TBLC) against surgical lung biopsy (SLB) as the current gold standard remains debatable. To determine the diagnostic concordance of TBLC and SLB done sequentially in the same patients, the diagnostic yield of both procedures, and changes in multidisciplinary assessment (MDA) judgments.
technologynetworks.com

Cancer-Driving Protein May Play a Key Part in Lung Cancer Development

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the U.S. and the No. 1 cause of cancer-related death. Despite considerable progress in treatment options, most lung cancer patients have extremely poor outcomes with an average five-year survival rate of 21.7%. To help identify new drug targets for this patient population, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers are working to improve their understanding of the molecular mechanisms behind lung cancer. In a new article published in Nature Communications, the laboratory of Elsa R. Flores, Ph.D., in collaboration with the Baylor College of Medicine and MD Anderson Cancer Center, shows how the protein ΔNp63 contributes to disease development through the regulation of stem cells and crucial elements known as enhancers, which regulate genes that control cell identity.
Hep

Long COVID Linked to Greater Fatty Liver Disease Risk

Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) was diagnosed in 55% of individuals with long COVID in a recent study published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. These findings add to the evidence that long COVID, also known as post-acute COVID syndrome (PACS), may have wide-ranging manifestations. Arising from the accumulation of fat...
homenewshere.com

Genetic Risk for Obesity Ups Likelihood of Kidney Disease

TUESDAY, Feb. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Having a higher genetic risk for obesity increases the risk for kidney disease, according to a study recently published in Cardiovascular Research. Xiaoguang Xu, from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and colleagues used genetic data as well as measures of...
physiciansweekly.com

Prevalence and risk factors for venous thromboembolism in spinal metastasis patients undergoing decompression with internal instruments: Prospective cohort study.

Re is paucity in the literature on the epidemiological evidence of pulmonary thromboembolism (PE) and deep venous thrombosis (DVT) in spinal metastatic tumor patients. The aim of our study was to identify the incidence and risk factors for VTE in spinal metastasis patients treated with decompression with internal instruments. We...
physiciansweekly.com

Systemic Diseases Underlying Pyoderma Gangrenosum

The frequency and distribution of underlying systemic illnesses among individuals with pyoderma gangrenosum are not well understood. For a review, researchers compiled current information on the incidence of concomitant systemic disorders in pyoderma gangrenosum patients. A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of observational studies in MEDLINE, EMBASE, and Scopus (1823–2017) was conducted. A modified Newcastle–Ottawa Scale was used to evaluate the evidence’s quality. A meta-analysis was conducted to determine pooled prevalence rates with 95% confidence intervals using random-effects models.
physiciansweekly.com

Luteoloside Ameliorates Palmitic Acid-Induced in Vitro Model of Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease via Activating STAT3-Triggered Hepatocyte Regeneration.

Luteoloside (Lute), a bioactive natural ingredient, widely exists in nature and possesses hepatoprotective and hepatocyte proliferation-promoting properties. This study aimed to investigate whether Lute could counteract non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)-caused hepatocyte damage via its stimulation of hepatocyte regeneration efficacy and to explore the involved mechanism. LO2 cells and primary hepatocytes were used to examine the hepatocyte proliferation effects of Lute under physiological conditions and in the palmitic acid (PA)- induced in vitro model of NAFLD. STAT3 and cell cycle-related proteins (cyclin D1, c-myc and p21) were evaluated by Western blot. Under physiological conditions, LO2 cells and primary hepatocytes treated with various concentration of Lute for 12 and 24 h showed increased hepatocyte proliferation, especially with 20 μM treatment for 24 h. More notably, under the model conditions, co-incubation with 20 μM of Lute also markedly reversed PA-induced inhibition of cell proliferation and viability in primary hepatocytes. Mechanistically, Lute could activate STAT3 and subsequently increase cyclin D1 and cmyc expression, which positively regulates cell cycle progression, and decrease expression of p21, an inhibitor of cell cycle progression. Furthermore, Luteinduced hepatocyte proliferation-promoting efficacy was abolished by STAT3 inhibitor stattic. Collectively, Lute can alleviate PA-induced hepatocyte damage via activating STAT3-mediated hepatocyte regeneration.
physiciansweekly.com

Ultrasound Assessment of Salivary Glands in Sjogren Syndrome: Recent Advances

For a study, it was determined that in patients with Sjögren syndrome (SS), multiple imaging methods (such as sialography and salivary gland scintigraphy) were used to examine the parotid glands. However, their usage was restricted due to their invasive nature and expensive cost. Rheumatologists were becoming interested in ultrasound (US) as a supplementary diagnostic technique for SS. To date, there was a growing amount of evidence that supports its sensitivity in assessing salivary glands in SS. Researchers sought to look at the possible function of ultrasound as a diagnostic and prognostic tool in SS, as well as to review the evidence that supported its usage.
physiciansweekly.com

Biomarkers for Endometrial Remodeling Throughout the Menstrual Cycle: Circulating Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor and Soluble fms-Like Tyrosine Kinase-1

For a study, researchers sought to determine the efficacy of circulating vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and its receptor, soluble FMS-like tyrosine kinase-1 (sFLT-1), as peripheral indicators of endometrial remodeling in normally ovulating women during the menstrual cycle in connection to reproductive hormones. A prospective cohort study at a U.S. university research facility, included 96 healthy, regular menstrual ovulatory women aged 18–44. Up to eight times in a single cycle, vascular endothelial growth factor and sFLT-1 were evaluated in concurrently collected plasma, serum, and urine. Serum was tested for reproductive hormones. Mean VEGF and sFLT-1 concentrations were examined during the cycle, and relationships across specimen types were computed. Harmonic models were used to calculate the relationships between VEGF and sFLT-1 and hormonal pattern features.
physiciansweekly.com

The Impact Of Congenital Heart Disease On The Outcomes Of Paediatric Children Admitted To The Hospital With Influenza.

Influenza complications, such as cardiac impairment, are more likely in young children and people with chronic medical disorders. A study determined the mortality and clinical risks in children with congenital heart disease (CHD) admitted to the hospital for influenza. Using the nationally representative Kids Inpatient Database, Researchers examined data from in-hospital pediatric patients in 2003, 2006, 2009, 2012, and 2016. (KID). They used weighted data to assess the incidence of in-hospital mortality and rates of complications such as respiratory failure, acute renal injury, the requirement for mechanical ventilation, arrhythmias, and myocarditis in children aged 1 year and older.
Nature.com

Experimental models of acute kidney injury for translational research

Preclinical models of human disease provide powerful tools for therapeutic discovery but have limitations. This problem is especially apparent in the field of acute kidney injury (AKI), in which clinical trial failures have been attributed to inaccurate modelling performed largely in rodents. Multidisciplinary efforts such as the Kidney Precision Medicine Project are now starting to identify molecular subtypes of human AKI. In addition, over the past decade, there have been developments in human pluripotent stem cell-derived kidney organoids as well as zebrafish, rodent and large animal models of AKI. These organoid and AKI models are being deployed at different stages of preclinical therapeutic development. However, the traditionally siloed, preclinical investigator-driven approaches that have been used to evaluate AKI therapeutics to date rarely account for the limitations of the model systems used and have given rise to false expectations of clinical efficacy in patients with different AKI pathophysiologies. To address this problem, there is a need to develop more flexible and integrated approaches, involving teams of investigators with expertise in a range of different model systems, working closely with clinical investigators, to develop robust preclinical evidence to support more focused interventions in patients with AKI.
