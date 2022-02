The internet has been raving about Rue’s; I mean Zendaya’s performance on Euphoria Season 2, Episode 5, and rightly so. The slow-burn buildup as we explored the lives of the supporting characters over the last few episodes was cool, but most of us were craving some type of climatic event. Yet, no one was prepared for Rue’s dramatic explosion in the opening scenes. Yeah, we’ve witnessed Rue in pure euphoric bliss; we’ve seen her fall dangerously in love and succumb to a deep depression. But we have never seen Rue like this. Rue’s drug-induced delusion deceived her into believing that she had covered all of her tracks, and with a generous supply of drugs, she could get as high as she wanted in peace. So when her mom confronts her about relapsing, it’s like a cold glass of water is being splashed on her face. For a minute, Rue tries to keep up the ruse and claims that she’s only been smoking weed. She even insists on taking a drug test that she knows she’ll fail.

