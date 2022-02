The depreciation of the single European currency was limited just above the support zone at 1.1268 during the first trading session for this week. The subsequent appreciation could be seen as a corrective move due to the fact that the bulls failed to gain enough momentum to breach the resistance at 1.1369. If the bears prevail in this situation, then it is possible to witness another wave of depreciation of the euro against the greenback, but this time towards the next more significant support area at 1.1168.

CURRENCIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO