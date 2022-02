Day One Early Voting

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Elections on Tuesday approved a new early voting plan for the 2022 primary and authorized pay increases for many election workers. The board approved an early voting schedule that will begin on April 28 and last until May 14. Like the original plan adopted in December, the new one will include two Saturdays and one Sunday. The primary election for county, state and federal races currently is scheduled for May 17.

