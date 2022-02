Grand Rapids – A Grand Rapids Public School has two new plaques to hang on its walls as 2022 begins. One comes as a result of Sherwood Park Global Studies Academy, a GRPS PK-6 theme school, just being named an International Baccalaureate World School for the Primary Years Programme. It is one of two such schools in Kent County so named at that level (joining Coit Creative Arts Academy), and just the 26th school in the state.

