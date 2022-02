With the 2021 NFL season officially in the books, the focus now shifts to the offseason and the 2022 NFL Draft to be hosted in Las Vegas. The path to the draft is already underway and the next big step is the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to be held in the first week of March. Our scouting report series here at the Bear Report continues with another prospect that could be an option for Chicago in the second round, where they have their first pick at No. 39 overall.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO