Rear traction forces drive adherent tissue migration in vivo

This cross-sectional study aimed to compare the waveform morphology through noninvasive intracranial pressure (ICP-NI) measurement between patients with migraine and controls, and to analyze the association with clinical variables. Twenty-nine women with migraine, age 32.4 (11.2) years and headache frequency of 12.6 (7.5) days per month and twenty-nine women without headache, age 32.1 (9.0) years, were evaluated. Pain intensity, migraine disability, allodynia, pain catastrophizing, central sensitization and depression were evaluated. The ICP-NI monitoring was performed by a valid method consisting of an extracranial deformation sensor positioned in the patients' scalp, which allowed registration of intracranial pressure waveforms. Heart rate and blood pressure measurements were simultaneously recorded during 20Â min in the supine position. The analyzed parameter was the P2/P1 ratio based on mean pulse per minute which P1 represents the percussion wave related to the arterial blood pression maximum and P2 the tidal wave, middle point between the P1 maximum and the dicrotic notch. There was no between-groups difference in the P2/P1 ratio (mean difference: 0.04, IC95%: -0.07 to 0.16, p"‰="‰0.352, F (1,1)"‰="‰0.881) adjusted by body mass index covariable. The Multiple Linear Regression showed non-statistical significance [F (5,44)"‰="‰1.104; p"‰="‰0.372; R2"‰="‰0.11)] between the P2/P1 ratio and body mass index, presence of migraine, central sensitization, pain catastrophizing and depression. We found no correlation (p"‰>"‰0.05) between P2/P1 ratio and migraine frequency, migraine onset, pain intensity, pain intensity at day of examination, disability, allodynia. Migraine patients did not present alterations in the waveform morphology through ICP-NI compared to women without headache and no association with clinical variables was found.
