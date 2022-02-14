ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rear traction forces drive adherent tissue migration in vivo

By Naoya Yamaguchi
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring animal embryogenesis, homeostasis and disease, tissues push and pull on their surroundings to move forward. Although the force-generating machinery is known, it is unknown how tissues exert physical stresses on their substrate to generate motion in vivo. Here, we identify the force transmission machinery, the substrate and the stresses that...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Identification and validation of a cigarette smoke-related five-gene signature as a prognostic biomarker in kidney renal clear cell carcinoma

Cigarette smoking greatly promotes the progression of kidney renal clear cell carcinoma (KIRC), however, the underlying molecular events has not been fully established. In this study, RCC cells were exposed to the tobacco specific nitrosamine 4-(methylnitrosamino)-1-(3-pyridyl)-1-butanone (NNK, nicotine-derived nitrosamine) for 120Â days (40 passages), and then the soft agar colony formation, wound healing and transwell assays were used to explore characteristics of RCC cells. RNA-seq was used to explore differentially expressed genes. We found that NNK promoted RCC cell growth and migration in a dose-dependent manner, and RNA-seq explored 14 differentially expressed genes. In TCGA-KIRC cohort, Lasso regression and multivariate COX regression models screened and constructed a five-gene signature containing ANKRD1, CYB5A, ECHDC3, MT1E, and AKT1S1. This novel gene signature significantly associated with TNM stage, invasion depth, metastasis, and tumor grade. Moreover, when compared with individual genes, the gene signature contained a higher hazard ratio and therefore had a more powerful value for the prognosis of KIRC. A nomogram was also developed based on clinical features and the gene signature, which showed good application. Finally, AKT1S1, the most crucial component of the gene signature, was significantly induced after NNK exposure and its related AKT/mTOR signaling pathway was dramatically activated. Our findings supported that NNK exposure would promote the KIRC progression, and the novel cigarette smoke-related five-gene signature might serve as a highly efficient biomarker to identify progression of KIRC patients, AKT1S1 might play an important role in cigarette smoke exposure-induced KIRC progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Bacterial distribution on the ocular surface of patients with primary SjÃ¶gren's syndrome

Many studies have shown that gut microbial dysbiosis is a major factor in the etiology of autoimmune diseases but none have suggested that the ocular surface (OS) microbiome is associated with SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SS). In this prospective study, we analyzed bacterial distribution on the OS in patients with primary SS. Among the 120 subjects included in this study, 48 patients (group A) had primary SS, whereas 72 subjects (group B) had dry eye symptoms that were unrelated to SS. We evaluated clinical dry eye parameters such as the OS disease index, ocular staining score (OSS), Schirmer's I test, and tear break-up time (TBUT). Conjunctival swabs were used to analyze the microbial communities from the two groups. Bacterial 16S rRNA genes were sequenced using the Illumina MiSeq platform, and the data were analyzed using the QIIME 1.9.1 program. The Shannon index was significantly lower in group A than in group B microbiota (p"‰<"‰0.05). An analysis of similarity using the Bray"“Curtis distance method found no difference in beta-diversity between the two groups (p"‰>"‰0.05). In group A, Actinobacteria at the phylum level and Corynebacteria at the genus level exhibited low abundance than group B, but the differences were not statistically significant (p"‰>"‰0.05). SS apparently decreases the diversity of the OS microbial community. These observations may be related to the pathophysiology of SS and should be investigated in future studies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tofacitinib and metformin reduce the dermal thickness and fibrosis in mouse model of systemic sclerosis

Janus kinase (JAK)-signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway is important in the process of inflammation and fibrosis. The adenosine 5"²-monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) enzyme can affect JAK/STAT pathway. Tofacitinib is a pan-JAK inhibitÃ¶r. Metformin activates AMPK enzyme. We aimed to investigate the therapeutic efficacy of tofacitinib and metformin on IL-17 and TGF-Î² cytokines, skin fibrosis and inflammation in mouse model of systemic sclerosis (SSc). 40 Balb/c female mice were divided into 4 groups: (control, sham (BLM), tofacitinib and metformin). The mice in the tofacitinib group received oral tofacitinib (20Â mg/kg/daily) and mice in the metformin group received oral metformin (50Â mg/kg/day) for 28Â days. At the end of 4th week, all groups of mice were decapitated and tissue samples were taken for analysis. Histopathological analysis of skin tissue was performed, and mRNA expressions of collagen 3A, IL-17 and TGF-Î² were assessed by real-time PCR and ELISA. Repeated BLM injections had induced dermal fibrosis. Moreover, the tissue levels of collagen 3A, IL-17 and TGF-Î² were elevated in the BLM group. Tofacitinib and metformin mitigated dermal fibrosis. They reduced dermal thickness and tissue collagen 3A, IL-17 and TGF-Î² levels. Tofacitinib and metformin demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in the mouse model of SSc.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interplay between soluble CD74 and macrophage-migration inhibitory factor drives tumor growth and influences patient survival in melanoma

Soluble forms of receptors play distinctive roles in modulating signal-transduction pathways. Soluble CD74 (sCD74) has been identified in sera of inflammatory diseases and implicated in their pathophysiology; however, few relevant data are available in the context of cancer. Here we assessed the composition and production mechanisms, as well as the clinical significance and biological properties, of sCD74 in melanoma. Serum sCD74 levels were significantly elevated in advanced melanoma patients compared with normal healthy donors, and the high ratio of sCD74 to macrophage-migration inhibitory factor (MIF) conferred significant predictive value for prolonged survival in these patients (p"‰="‰0.0035). Secretion of sCD74 was observed primarily in melanoma cell lines as well as a THP-1 line of macrophages from monocytes and primary macrophages, especially in response to interferon-Î³ (IFN-Î³). A predominant form that showed clinical relevance was the 25-KDa sCD74, which originated from the 33-KDa isoform of CD74. The release of this sCD74 was regulated by either a disintegrin and metalloproteinase-mediated cell-surface cleavage or cysteine-protease-mediated lysosomal cleavage, depending on cell types. Both recombinant and THP-1 macrophage-released endogenous sCD74 suppressed melanoma cell growth and induced apoptosis under IFN-Î³ stimulatory conditions via inhibiting the MIF/CD74/AKT-survival pathway. Our findings demonstrate that the interplay between sCD74 and MIF regulates tumor progression and determines patient outcomes in advanced melanoma.
CANCER
#Embryogram#Access#Readcube#Tln2a#Ensdarg00000071863
Nature.com

In vivo mitochondrial base editing via adeno-associated viral delivery to mouse post-mitotic tissue

Mitochondria host key metabolic processes vital for cellular energy provision and are central to cell fate decisions. They are subjected to unique genetic control by both nuclear DNA and their own multi-copy genome - mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). Mutations in mtDNA often lead to clinically heterogeneous, maternally inherited diseases that display different organ-specific presentation at any stage of life. For a long time, genetic manipulation of mammalian mtDNA has posed a major challenge, impeding our ability to understand the basic mitochondrial biology and mechanisms underpinning mitochondrial disease. However, an important new tool for mtDNA mutagenesis has emerged recently, namely double-stranded DNA deaminase (DddA)-derived cytosine base editor (DdCBE). Here, we test this emerging tool for in vivo use, by delivering DdCBEs into mouse heart using adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors and show that it can install desired mtDNA edits in adult and neonatal mice. This work provides proof-of-concept for use of DdCBEs to mutagenize mtDNA in vivo in post-mitotic tissues and provides crucial insights into potential translation to human somatic gene correction therapies to treat primary mitochondrial disease phenotypes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

pH-taxis drives aerobic bacteria in duodenum to migrate into the pancreas with tumors

As oral or intestinal bacteria have been found in pancreatic cystic fluid and tumors, understanding bacterial migration from the duodenum into the pancreas via hepato-pancreatic duct is critical. Mathematical models of migration of aerobic bacteria from the duodenum to the pancreas with tumors were developed. Additionally, the bacterial distributions under the pH gradient and those under flow were measured in double-layer flow based microfluidic device and T-shaped cylinders. Migration of aerobic bacteria from the duodenum into pancreas is counteracted by bile and pancreatic juice flow but facilitated by pH-taxis from acidic duodenum fluid toward more favorable slightly alkaline pH in pancreatic juice. Additionally, the reduced flow velocity in cancer patients, due to compressed pancreatic duct by solid tumor, facilitates migration. Moreover, measured distribution of GFP E. coli under the pH gradient in a microfluidic device validated pH-tactic behaviors. Furthermore, Pseudomonas fluorescens in hydrochloride solution, but not in bicarbonate solution, migrated upstream against bicarbonate flow of >"‰20Â Î¼m/s, with an advancement at approximately 50Â Î¼m/s.
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction to: Global distribution of a chlorophyll f cyanobacterial marker

Erratum to: ISME J. 2020:14:2275"“87 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-0670-y, published online 26 May 2020. Following the publication of this article, the authors noted errors regarding the sequences and lengths of the primers f_apcE2t* and f_apcE2M* listed in TableÂ 1 and Table S2. In addition, the colors of the highlighted bases were missing in TableÂ 1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to: Role of ambient humidity underestimated in research on correlation between radioactive decay rates and space weather

Pedro FernÃ¡ndez de CÃ³rdobaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0347-72802,. replying to : S. PommÃ© and K. Pelczar; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06171-1 (2022). Introduction. In their comment entitled "Role of ambient humidity underestimated in research on correlation between radioactive decay rates and space weather", PommÃ© and Pelczar1 discussed...
EARTH SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Single-cell dissection of the human brain vasculature

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Despite the importance of the cerebrovasculature in maintaining...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

E-cigarette and food flavoring diacetyl alters airway cell morphology, inflammatory and antiviral response, and susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2

Diacetyl (DA) is an Î±-diketone that is used to flavor microwave popcorn, coffee, and e-cigarettes. Occupational exposure to high levels of DA causes impaired lung function and obstructive airway disease. Additionally, lower levels of DA exposure dampen host defenses in vitro. Understanding DA's impact on lung epithelium is important for delineating exposure risk on lung health. In this study, we assessed the impact of DA on normal human bronchial epithelial cell (NHBEC) morphology, transcriptional profiles, and susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Transcriptomic analysis demonstrated cilia dysregulation, an increase in hypoxia and sterile inflammation associated pathways, and decreased expression of interferon-stimulated genes after DA exposure. Additionally, DA exposure resulted in cilia loss and increased hyaluronan production. After SARS-CoV-2 infection, both genomic and subgenomic SARS-CoV-2 RNA were increased in DA vapor- compared to vehicle-exposed NHBECs. This work suggests that transcriptomic and physiologic changes induced by DA vapor exposure damage cilia and increase host susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Heparanase promotes endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition in diabetic glomerular endothelial cells through mediating ERK signaling

Glomerular endothelial cells (GEnCs) dysfunction occurs at the early stage of diabetic nephropathy (DN). One of its characteristics is endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EndMT). Heparanase (HPSE) is the only known mammalian endoglycosidase capable of degrading heparin sulfates and has a prominent role in DN pathogenesis. However, whether HPSE induces EndMT of GEnCs remains unknown. This study aimed to determine the effect and potential mechanism of HPSE on GEnCs phenotype under high-glucose conditions. In the early development of streptozotocin (STZ)-induced diabetic mice, HPSE overexpression was positively correlated with renal injury and the number of GEnCs undergoing EndMT, which was characterized by loss of endothelial marker CD31 and gain of mesenchymal markers including Î±-SMA and Snail1/2 by double immunofluorescence staining. Bioinformatics analysis revealed a positive correlation between HPSE and ERK. The counts of double positive staining of CD31 and p-ERK1/2 was significantly increased in the glomeruli of STZ-induced diabetic mice compared with sham mice. In cultured GEnCs, high glucose dramatically upregulated the expressions of HPSE and p-ERK1/2, both of which were markedly blocked by HPSE siRNA. Furthermore, recombinant mouse HPSE (rmHPSE) promoted the expressions of mesenchymal markers and p-ERK1/2 in a dosage- and time-dependent manner. U0126, a specific MEK/ERK inhibitor, significantly inhibited either high glucose or rmHPSE-induced EndMT of GEnCs. These data indicate that high glucose induces EndMT of GEnCs at least partially through upregulating HPSE and that HPSE promotes EndMT of GEnCs via activating ERK signaling. This study improves understanding the crucial role of HPSE in DN development and progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

3D analyses reveal T cells with activated nuclear features in T-cell/histiocyte-rich large B-cell lymphoma

Nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma (NLPHL) can show variable histological growth patterns and present remarkable overlap with T-cell/histiocyte-rich large B-cell lymphoma (THRLBCL). Previous studies suggest that NLPHL histological variants represent progression forms of NLPHL and THRLBCL transformation in aggressive disease. Since molecular studies of both lymphomas are limited due to the low number of tumor cells, the present study aimed to learn if a better understanding of these lymphomas is possible via detailed measurements of nuclear and cell size features in 2D and 3D sections. Whereas no significant differences were visible in 2D analyses, a slightly increased nuclear volume and a significantly enlarged cell size were noted in 3D measurements of the tumor cells of THRLBCL in comparison to typical NLPHL cases. Interestingly, not only was the size of the tumor cells increased in THRLBCL but also the nuclear volume of concomitant T cells in the reactive infiltrate when compared with typical NLPHL. Particularly CD8+ T cells had frequent contacts to tumor cells of THRLBCL. However, the nuclear volume of B cells was comparable in all cases. These results clearly demonstrate that 3D tissue analyses are superior to conventional 2D analyses of histological sections. Furthermore, the results point to a strong activation of T cells in THRLBCL, representing a cytotoxic response against the tumor cells with unclear effectiveness, resulting in enhanced swelling of the tumor cell bodies and limiting proliferative potential. Further molecular studies combining 3D tissue analyses and molecular data will help to gain profound insight into these ill-defined cellular processes.
CANCER
Nature.com

A gut-derived metabolite alters brain activity and anxiety behaviour in mice

Integration of sensory and molecular inputs from the environment shapes animal behaviour. A major site of exposure to environmental molecules is the gastrointestinal tract, in which dietary components are chemically transformed by the microbiota1 and gut-derived metabolites are disseminated to all organs, including the brain2. In mice, the gut microbiota impacts behaviour3, modulates neurotransmitter production in the gut and brain4,5, and influences brain development and myelination patterns6,7. The mechanisms that mediate the gut"“brain interactions remain poorly defined, although they broadly involve humoral or neuronal connections. We previously reported that the levels of the microbial metabolite 4-ethylphenyl sulfate (4EPS) were increased in a mouse model of atypical neurodevelopment8. Here we identified biosynthetic genes from the gut microbiome that mediate the conversion of dietary tyrosine to 4-ethylphenol (4EP), and bioengineered gut bacteria to selectively produce 4EPS in mice. 4EPS entered the brain and was associated with changes in region-specific activity and functional connectivity. Gene expression signatures revealed altered oligodendrocyte function in the brain, and 4EPS impaired oligodendrocyte maturation in mice and decreased oligodendrocyte"“neuron interactions in ex vivo brain cultures. Mice colonized with 4EP-producing bacteria exhibited reduced myelination of neuronal axons. Altered myelination dynamics in the brain have been associated with behavioural outcomes7,9,10,11,12,13,14. Accordingly, we observed that mice exposed to 4EPS displayed anxiety-like behaviours, and pharmacological treatments that promote oligodendrocyte differentiation prevented the behavioural effects of 4EPS. These findings reveal that a gut-derived molecule influences complex behaviours in mice through effects on oligodendrocyte function and myelin patterning in the brain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Graphene-based metasurface solar absorber design with absorption prediction using machine learning

Solar absorber is required to absorb most of the energy of the solar spectral irradiance. We propose a graphene-based solar absorber design with two different metasurfaces to improve this absorption and increase the efficiency of the solar absorber. The metasurfaces are selected based on their symmetrical/asymmetrical nature (O-shape and L-shape). The O-shape metasurface design is showing better performance over the L-shape metasurface design. The absorption performance is also compared with AM 1.5 solar spectral irradiance to show the effectiveness of the solar absorber. The absorption values are also enhanced by varying the parameters like resonator thickness and substrate thickness. The proposed solar absorber design gives maximum absorption in the ultraviolet and visible range. Furthermore, the design is also showing a high and similar absorption rate over a wide angle of incidence. The absorption of O-shape metasurface design is also predicted using machine learning. 1D-Convolutional Neural Network Regression is used to develop a Machine Learning model to determine absorption values of intermediate wavelength for assorted values of angle of incidence, resonator thickness, and substrate thickness. The results of experiments reveal that absorption values may be predicted with a high degree of accuracy. The proposed absorber with its high absorbing capacity can be applied for green energy applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

BODIPY nanoparticles functionalized with lactose for cancer-targeted and fluorescence imaging-guided photodynamic therapy

A series of four lactose-modified BODIPY photosensitizers (PSs) with different substituents (-I, -H, -OCH3, and -NO2) in the para-phenyl moiety attached to the meso-position of the BODIPY core were synthesized; the photophysical properties and photodynamic anticancer activities of these sensitizers were investigated, focusing on the electronic properties of the different substituent groups. Compared to parent BODIPY H, iodine substitution (BODIPY I) enhanced the intersystem crossing (ISC) to produce singlet oxygen (1O2) due to the heavy atom effect, and maintained a high fluorescence quantum yield (Î¦F) of 0.45. Substitution with the electron-donating methoxy group (BODIPY OMe) results in a significant perturbation of occupied frontier molecular orbitals and consequently achieves higher 1O2 generation capability with a high Î¦F of 0.49, while substitution with the electron-withdrawing nitro group (BODIPY NO2) led a perturbation of unoccupied frontier molecular orbitals and induces a forbidden dark S1 state, which is negative for both fluorescence and 1O2 generation efficiencies. The BODIPY PSs formed water-soluble nanoparticles (NPs) functionalized with lactose as liver cancer-targeting ligands. BODIPY I and OMe NPs showed good fluorescence imaging and PDT activity against various tumor cells (HeLa and Huh-7 cells). Collectively, the BODIPY NPs demonstrated high 1O2 generation capability and Î¦F may create a new opportunity to develop useful imaging-guided PDT agents for tumor cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome and elevation of interleukin-1Î² secretion in infection by sever fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome virus

Severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome virus (SFTSV) is an emerging phlebovirus that causes a hemorrhagic fever known as the severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS). Inflammasomes are a molecular platform that are assembled to process pro-caspase 1 and subsequently promote secretion of interleukin (IL)-1Î²/IL-18 for proinflammatory responses induced upon infection. We hypothesize that inflammasome activation and pyroptosis induced in SFTS results in elevated levels of IL-1Î²/IL-18 responsible for high fever and hemorrhage in the host, characteristic of SFTS. Here we report that IL-1Î² secretion was elevated in SFTS patients and infected mice and IL-1Î² levels appeared to be reversibly associated to disease severity and viral load in patients' blood. Increased caspase-1 activation, IL-1Î²/IL-18 secretion, cell death, and processing of gasdermin D were detected, indicating that pyroptosis was induced in SFTSV-infected human peripheral blood monocytes (PBMCs). To characterize the mechanism of pyroptosis induction, we knocked down several NOD-like receptors (NLRs) with respective shRNAs in PBMCs and showed that the NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome was critical for processing pro-caspase-1 and pro-IL-1Î². Our data with specific inhibitors for NLRP3 and caspase-1 further showed that activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome was key to caspase-1 activation and IL-1Î² secretion which may be inhibitory to viral replication in PBMCs infected with SFTSV. The findings in this study suggest that the activation of the NLPR3 inflammasome and pyroptosis, leading to IL-1Î²/IL-18 secretion during the SFTSV infection, could play important roles in viral pathogenesis and host protection. Pyroptosis as part of innate immunity might be essential in proinflammatory responses and pathogenicty in humans infected with this novel phlebovirus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

M24B aminopeptidase inhibitors selectively activate the CARD8 inflammasome

Inflammasomes are multiprotein complexes that sense intracellular danger signals and induce pyroptosis. CARD8 and NLRP1 are related inflammasomes that are repressed by the enzymatic activities and protein structures of the dipeptidyl peptidases 8 and 9 (DPP8/9). Potent DPP8/9 inhibitors such as Val-boroPro (VbP) activate both NLRP1 and CARD8, but chemical probes that selectively activate only one have not been identified. Here we report a small molecule called CQ31 that selectively activates CARD8. CQ31 inhibits the M24B aminopeptidases prolidase (PEPD) and Xaa-Pro aminopeptidase 1 (XPNPEP1), leading to the accumulation of proline-containing peptides that inhibit DPP8/9 and thereby activate CARD8. NLRP1 is distinct from CARD8 in that it directly contacts DPP8/9's active site; these proline-containing peptides, unlike VbP, do not disrupt this repressive interaction and thus do not activate NLRP1. We expect that CQ31 will now become a valuable tool to study CARD8 biology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Noninvasive intracranial pressure monitoring in women with migraine

This cross-sectional study aimed to compare the waveform morphology through noninvasive intracranial pressure (ICP-NI) measurement between patients with migraine and controls, and to analyze the association with clinical variables. Twenty-nine women with migraine, age 32.4 (11.2) years and headache frequency of 12.6 (7.5) days per month and twenty-nine women without headache, age 32.1 (9.0) years, were evaluated. Pain intensity, migraine disability, allodynia, pain catastrophizing, central sensitization and depression were evaluated. The ICP-NI monitoring was performed by a valid method consisting of an extracranial deformation sensor positioned in the patients' scalp, which allowed registration of intracranial pressure waveforms. Heart rate and blood pressure measurements were simultaneously recorded during 20Â min in the supine position. The analyzed parameter was the P2/P1 ratio based on mean pulse per minute which P1 represents the percussion wave related to the arterial blood pression maximum and P2 the tidal wave, middle point between the P1 maximum and the dicrotic notch. There was no between-groups difference in the P2/P1 ratio (mean difference: 0.04, IC95%: -0.07 to 0.16, p"‰="‰0.352, F (1,1)"‰="‰0.881) adjusted by body mass index covariable. The Multiple Linear Regression showed non-statistical significance [F (5,44)"‰="‰1.104; p"‰="‰0.372; R2"‰="‰0.11)] between the P2/P1 ratio and body mass index, presence of migraine, central sensitization, pain catastrophizing and depression. We found no correlation (p"‰>"‰0.05) between P2/P1 ratio and migraine frequency, migraine onset, pain intensity, pain intensity at day of examination, disability, allodynia. Migraine patients did not present alterations in the waveform morphology through ICP-NI compared to women without headache and no association with clinical variables was found.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

DNAJB8 in small extracellular vesicles promotes Oxaliplatin resistance through TP53/MDR1 pathway in colon cancer

Chemotherapy is one of the most frequently used therapies for the treatment of colon cancer (COAD). However, Oxaliplatin (L-OHP) resistance is a major obstacle to the effective treatment of COAD. Here, we investigated whether DNAJB8, a heat shock protein 40 (HSP40) family protein, could be used for the prognosis and therapy of L-OHP resistance in COAD. Treatment with small interfering RNA targeting DNAJB8 could restore the response to L-OHP in vitro and in vivo. On the mechanism, we demonstrated that DNAJB8 could interact with TP53 and inhibit the ubiquitination degradation of TP53, leading to MDR1 upregulation which promotes colon cancer L-OHP resistance. We found that small extracellular vesicle (sEV)-mediated transfer of DNAJB8 from L-OHP-resistant COAD cells to sensitive cells contributed to L-OHP resistance. A prognostic signature based on the DNAJB8 levels in both tissue and serum showed that COAD patients with high-risk scores exhibited significantly worse overall survival and disease-free survival than patients with low-risk scores. These results indicate that DNAJB8 levels in serum sEVs may serve as a biomarker for COAD. DNAJB8 from sEVs might be a promising therapeutic target for L-OHP resistance and a prognostic predictor of clinical response.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Automated procedure to assess pup retrieval in laboratory mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05641-w, published online 31 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Discussion, where. "However, to date, neither DLC or other available software could be used to track a dam and her pup simultaneously, and track multiple body parts on each...
SCIENCE

