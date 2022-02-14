Metabolic determination of cell fate through selective inheritance of mitochondria

B cell development in bone marrow (BM) is a multi-staged process involving pro-B, pre-B, immature B, and mature B cells, among which pre-B cells undergo vigorous proliferation, differentiation, apoptosis, and gene rearrangement. While several signaling pathways participate in pre-B cell development have been clarified, detailed intrinsic mechanisms regulating pre-B cell proliferation and survival have not been fully understood. In the current study, we report that miR-582 regulates pre-B cell proliferation and survival. miR-582 is enriched in pre-B cells. Deletion of miR-582 in mice expanded the BM pre-B cell population in a cell-autonomous manner as shown by competitive BM transplantation. We show that forced miR-582 overexpression inhibited pre-B cell proliferation and survival, whereas downregulation of miR-582 by siRNA significantly promoted pre-B cell proliferation and survival in vitro. We identified that Hif1Î± and Rictor are authentic targets of miR-582 in pre-B cells as shown by reporter assays. Moreover, miR-582 overexpression reduced the expression of Hif1Î± and its downstream molecule Glut1, as well as Rictor and mTORC2 activity as shown by attenuated AKT and FoxO1 phosphorylation, while miR-582 knockdown showed opposite effects. miR-582 knockdown-induced increases in pre-B proliferation and survival was abrogated by Hif1Î± and Rictor inhibitors. Together, miR-582 functions as a negative regulator of pre-B cell proliferation and survival by simultaneously targeting Hif1Î± and mTORC2 signaling that regulates metabolism in early B cell development.
Comments / 0