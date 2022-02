Longtime West Texas A&M University women’s basketball coach Bob Schneider has been elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, Class of 2022. In 43 years of coaching at the high school and collegiate levels, Schneider posted an almost hard-to-believe record of 1,045-293 and only had two losing seasons. He is already enshrined in the Texas Girls Coaches Hall of Fame, the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame and the West Texas A&M Hall of Champions.

