Chick-fil-A has been making a major change to some of their drive-thrus, and customers might have already noticed it at their local restaurant. Over on Reddit, a user shared a photo from a Chick-fil-A drive-thru, revealing that the store had remodeled the window to function as a door. A Chick-fil-A employee can be seen standing in the drive-thru doorway, assisting a customer further up in line. It appears that the original window was simply converted into a door, so that employees could get in and out easier while helping customers, since the chain typically runs multiple drive-thru lines.

RESTAURANTS ・ 21 DAYS AGO