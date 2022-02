Rumors have been flying fast and furious for the last few weeks, but today Activision confirmed some major news about the future of Call of Duty – this year’s core game will indeed be a sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone 2 will launch alongside it. Both games are being developed by Infinity Ward and are being built using a new engine, which will power all Call of Duty games going forward. A small handful of Call of Duty influencers got to sit in on a conference call with franchise leadership yesterday, during which they received some more information about plans, particularly for Warzone 2. A fairly thorough recap was provided by Jackfrags, which you can check out below, provided you have around 10 minutes to spare.

