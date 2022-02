If you’ve played Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific recently, there is a chance that you have come across various bugs and gameplay issues. In January, Activision shared a statement with the Call of Duty community promising to fix the battle royale along with Vanguard and Modern Warfare 2019. Since then, Raven Software has been making due with their promise by rolling out regular patches. Just over a week ago, Warzone Pacific got a patch that focused on bug fixes, and this week another patch arrived. The latest Warzone Pacific update makes a highly requested gameplay change to loadouts and squashes bugs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO