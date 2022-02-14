ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Having Trouble Finding Bleach? Here’s What To Use Instead

By Ashley Zlatopolsky
Taste Of Home
Taste Of Home
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve noticed it’s harder than usual to find bleach online or in retail stores, you’re not alone. But it’s not the only option for cleaning your home. Here’s why bleach is in short supply, and what experts say you can use instead. Why...

www.tasteofhome.com

Comments / 10

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bleach#Oil And Vinegar#White Vinegar#Cleaning Products#Clorox#Galaxy Maids
amazinginteriordesign.com

Clutter-Causing Items You Need to Get Rid Of

A house full of clutter can become stressful for the dwellers. When nothing is in its right place, there will always be chaos. Sometimes it is not the lack of storage solutions that cause clutter, but the unnecessary items you might have hoarded over the years. Here are some things you need to purge to banish clutter.
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Bathtub with Dish Soap and a Broom

When bathroom cleaning day comes around, rubber gloves and a sponge aren’t the only things in our arsenal. The toughest jobs call for even tougher cleaning products: disinfecting cleaners, vinegar, sometimes even bleach. But if you have persistent stains from soap scum, add one more product to your cleaning caddy: Dawn dish soap.
HOME & GARDEN
12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Your Bathroom Smelling Fresh Without Breaking The Bank

We all want a fresh bathroom. Nobody ever wants to live in a home where the bathroom smells like a public restroom after a three-day music festival. That is why many of us strive to keep our bathrooms as clean and neat as possible. Besides the basics of keeping the toilet bowl well-scrubbed, the towels freshly changed, and the bathtub or shower nicely bleached, we also go out of our way to purchase scented candles or essential oil diffusers to give our bathrooms that extra kick of freshness.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Get Rid of Black Mold in Your Home

So-called black mold is a double whammy for homeowners. Not only is the toxigenic fungi potentially harmful to your health, it's a sure sign of a serious moisture issue in your home. Fortunately, like any mold, it can be eliminated with the right combination of supplies, know-how and good old-fashioned elbow grease.
GARDENING
POPSUGAR

How to Clean Every Part of Your Dryer — It's Simple!

When it comes to home maintenance and cleaning, one of the most neglected appliances is the clothes dryer. Outside of discarding the lint from the dryer lint trap (which you should always do, by the way), cleaning your dryer may not seem like an important thing to do, but for the functionality of your dryer, as well as your personal safety, it matters. The National Fire Protection Association reported that between 2014 and 2018, 32 percent of dryer fires were caused by a failure to clean, with lint, dust, and fiber buildup being the main causes. You don't want to put yourself or your belongings at risk when you could utilize simple cleaning hacks that take no time at all.
HOME & GARDEN
RunnersWorld

10 Best Deodorants for Men That Will Keep You Smelling Fresh All Day

No one wants to smell bad, but sometimes—especially after a particularly sweaty workout—you may find that your deodorant is failing you. While aftershaves, cologne, and general hygiene do their part to keep you smelling clean and fresh, there is perhaps nothing quite as important when it comes to combating your body odor as using a good and effective deodorant.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Over 40 Because It Dries Out Your Skin & Causes Wrinkles

Hitting the big 4-0 is a major accomplishment, and something to celebrate with self-care. If you want to preserve your youthful glow with a consistent skincare routine, another important part of caring for aging skin is your diet. We spoke with skincare and health experts about the one food many people are aware of that is bad for the skin, and another that you might not expect.
SKIN CARE
Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Milwaukee, WI
27K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

 https://www.tasteofhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy