It’s not uncommon for doctors to fall ill or be injured and become patients — sometimes at the same hospital where they practice their specialized care. In the case of Jesus G. Jimenez, M.D., vascular surgeon at Bethesda Hospital East, part of Baptist Health, this scenario became an extreme reality after he sustained serious injuries to his feet, ankles and legs in a car accident while on vacation in South Carolina in September 2020.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO