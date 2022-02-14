ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polymerase chain reaction testing may detect bacterial species prior to infection

By Casey Tingle
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. — Results showed polymerase chain reaction testing may detect a spectrum of bacterial DNA species and allow for targeted treatment and prevention of surgical site infections in orthopedic surgery prior to signs of infection. “This screening could be used to identify culprits of [surgical site infection]...

Do bugs feel pain? Scientists finally solve age-old mystery

SYDNEY — Few people would hesitate to grab a newspaper and smash an annoying fly that’s been buzzing around the kitchen for hours. But if you’ve ever wondered whether bugs feel pain when you attempt to kill them, a new study is the first to prove that not only do insects feel pain from an injury, but they suffer from chronic pain after recovering from one.
WILDLIFE
New Symptoms and Conditions Rise Sharply After COVID-19 Hospitalization

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A new study provides more evidence of a possible link between severe COVID-19 and subsequent diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. More than 7% of COVID-positive hospitalized adult patients were diagnosed with the condition within a few months compared with just 1.7% of nonhospitalized COVID-positive patients. Among hospitalized and ventilated COVID-positive patients, the rate was nearly 17%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
A New Study Finds a Link Between Long-Haul COVID Symptoms and Mitochondria Damage

As the pandemic continues, long COVID-19 remains very prevalent (affecting between 31 and 69 percent of COVID-19 patients) and somewhat bewildering because there's no clear connection between the severity of a patient's initial symptoms and how long they might linger. That was one thing that Irina Petrache, MD, chief of the division of pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine at National Jewish Health in Denver, noticed early on in the pandemic. "As the first survivors of COVID emerged, it became clear that many of them suffered from prolonged illness," Dr. Petrache tells POPSUGAR.
SCIENCE
COVID Vaccines Can Be Safe for People with Prior Allergic Reactions

The Omicron-driven COVID surge has caused considerable upheaval during this pandemic winter. Despite the availability and efficacy of COVID vaccines, many people with a history of suspected allergies to the first mRNA COVID vaccine dose—reactions such as hives, swelling, shortness of breath and/or low blood pressure—have not gotten their full series.
NFL
Health
Science
Magnesium Levels May Impact the Immune System Response

A new study has found that extracellular magnesium levels affect T-cell responses both in vitro and in vivo. Magnesium (Mg2+) is the second most abundant cation in mammals, after calcium. It supports over 300 enzymes in conducting a variety of chemical processes within the human body, such as building proteins and regulating blood pressure. “More than half of the magnesium is fixed in bone tissue. Of the remainder, around 97% is intracellular – leaving only 3% in the extracellular fluid, 40% of which is bound to proteins,” Christoph Hess, professor in the department of biomedicine at the University of Basel and the department of medicine at the University of Cambridge, told Technology Networks.
CANCER
Long COVID could be linked to the effects of SARS-CoV-2 on the vagus nerve

New research to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, 23–26 April) suggests that many of the symptoms connected to post-COVID syndrome (PCC, also known as long COVID) could be linked to the effect of the virus on the vagus nerve—one of the most important multi-functional nerves in the body. The study is by Dr. Gemma Lladós and Dr. Lourdes Mateu, University Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol, Badalona, Spain, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
HSPH Researchers Determine Epstein-Barr Virus to be Primary Cause of Multiple Sclerosis

Harvard School of Public Health researchers showed in a new study that the Epstein-Barr virus may increase risk of Multiple Sclerosis. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. In a longitudinal study over two decades in the making, researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that Multiple Sclerosis, a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the central nervous system, is “likely caused” by infection with Epstein-Barr virus.
HARVARD, MA
Are dead bacteria behind long-term Lyme disease symptoms?

Researchers have discovered that remnants of B. burgdorferi, the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, may contribute to inflammation in both the central and peripheral nervous systems. These remnants are significantly more inflammatory than live, intact bacteria, the researchers report. The results appear in Scientific Reports. Even after antibiotic treatment, some...
SCIENCE
Bacterial distribution on the ocular surface of patients with primary SjÃ¶gren's syndrome

Many studies have shown that gut microbial dysbiosis is a major factor in the etiology of autoimmune diseases but none have suggested that the ocular surface (OS) microbiome is associated with SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SS). In this prospective study, we analyzed bacterial distribution on the OS in patients with primary SS. Among the 120 subjects included in this study, 48 patients (group A) had primary SS, whereas 72 subjects (group B) had dry eye symptoms that were unrelated to SS. We evaluated clinical dry eye parameters such as the OS disease index, ocular staining score (OSS), Schirmer's I test, and tear break-up time (TBUT). Conjunctival swabs were used to analyze the microbial communities from the two groups. Bacterial 16S rRNA genes were sequenced using the Illumina MiSeq platform, and the data were analyzed using the QIIME 1.9.1 program. The Shannon index was significantly lower in group A than in group B microbiota (p"‰<"‰0.05). An analysis of similarity using the Bray"“Curtis distance method found no difference in beta-diversity between the two groups (p"‰>"‰0.05). In group A, Actinobacteria at the phylum level and Corynebacteria at the genus level exhibited low abundance than group B, but the differences were not statistically significant (p"‰>"‰0.05). SS apparently decreases the diversity of the OS microbial community. These observations may be related to the pathophysiology of SS and should be investigated in future studies.
SCIENCE
New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
Study identifies how Epstein-Barr virus triggers multiple sclerosis

Scientists have long suspected—but failed to prove—a link between certain viral infections and the development of multiple sclerosis, a crippling autoimmune disease that affects nearly 1 million Americans. Now, a study led by Stanford Medicine researchers has proved that the Epstein-Barr virus, a common type of herpes virus, triggers multiple sclerosis by priming the immune system to attack the body's own nervous system.
SCIENCE

