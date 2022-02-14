Pakistan letting India deliver wheat to hungry Afghanistan

This website reported on a measles outbreak in Badakhshan province recently and now the World Health Organization (WHO) put out some details on the situation in the country. They report: Following periods of lower transmission in 2019 and 2020, and amid the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, weekly notifications of suspected measles cases have been increasing in all provinces since the end of July 2021, with the highest weekly toll observed in the last four weeks in January 2022. The number of cases and deaths increased by 18% and 40% respectively from week 4, 2022 (week commencing January 24) to week 5, 2022 (week commencing January 31).

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO