Memorial service held for former Oakland Raiders coach, NFL great John Madden

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. - A public memorial service was held Monday evening for John Madden, the legendary former Oakland Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster. The service, "One More Monday Night In Oakland," was held at 5:30 p.m. at...

Santa Cruz Sentinel

John Madden’s life is celebrated at the Coliseum where it all started with the Raiders

OAKLAND — The spirit of John Madden returned one last time Monday night to the venue that helped make him famous. The first time Madden walked the sidelines at the Coliseum as head coach of the Raiders was on Aug. 9, 1969, a few weeks after Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon. It was a preseason game against the Baltimore Colts, with the Raiders losing 34-30. More than a month later, the Raiders opened the season at home against the Houston Oilers and won 21-17 — starting a 10-year run of success that eventually led to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFL
Vacaville Reporter

Photos: One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden

The spirit of former Oakland Raider’s coach John Madden returned to the Coliseum one last time on Monday night. John Madden’s family arranged to have “One more Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden” in memory of the football coach who became a larger-than-life figure in coaching, broadcasting, advertising and eventually the video game that bears his name. Madden, of Pleasanton, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 28 at age 85.
NFL
