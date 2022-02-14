Memorial service held for former Oakland Raiders coach, NFL great John Madden

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to start fresh in 2022, having parted ways with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and replaced him with the newly-hired Josh McDaniels. Among the questions facing the franchise is at the quarterback position, and whether or not Derek Carr is the right guy for the job going forward. After McDaniels praised Carr throughout his introductory press conference, the latest reports suggest the Raiders are content with the 30-year-old as their QB of the future. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are “prepared to commit” to Carr by extending his contract with the team.

