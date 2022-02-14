Memorial service held for former Oakland Raiders coach, NFL great John Madden

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Fans began gathering early Monday morning ahead of a Valentine’s Day memorial at the RingCentral Coliseum for beloved Oakland Raiders coach John Madden, who died in late December.
The memorial began at 5:30 p.m. Among those scheduled to speak were Madden’s son, Mike, Washington coach Ron Rivera, Steve Mariucci, Art Shell, Andy Reid, Matt Millen, Lesley Visser and his radio show partner KCBS’s Stan Bunger.
All proceeds from tickets for the event are going to the John Madden Foundation to provide educational opportunities for youth in Oakland. The cost of admission to the event was $32.14, representing the...
