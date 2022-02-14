Golden State Warriors prop bets: 10 props for Warriors vs. Clippers

Fresh off a win over the Lakers, the Golden State Warriors will try to top the Clippers on Valentine’s Day.

Thursday’s game will start at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) and Bally Sports SoCal (Clippers). You can see our prediction and best bet for the game here.

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Warriors-Clippers showdown at Crypto.com Arena.

NBA Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson’s 33 point performance in Warriors’ win vs. Lakers LeBron James selects Steph Curry with No. 3 overall pick in All-Star draft

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

Steph Curry vs. Reggie Jackson: Who will have more combined points+assists?