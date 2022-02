As XTRA-FM (91X)/San Diego enters its 40th year, "serving humanity since 1983 and transmitting from a radio tower next to a little shack on a big hill high above TJ," the Alternative outlet has announced it will play the best songs from the massive 91X library in alphabetical order, by title, starting February 14 at 10am with "91X A to X..YZ." From vinyl to CDs to hard drives, 91X is pulling out thousands of the best of songs from the last four decades and playing them on-air.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO