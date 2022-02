Chris Stapleton tops the country charts this week with his latest single, “You Should Probably Leave.” He co-wrote the song with hit writers Ashley Gorley and Chris DuBois about a decade ago. Chris tells us: “Well, this song is very old, for me. This is a song that I probably wrote, let’s say 10 years ago, somewhere in there. I don’t know the exact date of creation for this song, but I recorded an entire record that was previous to Traveller for Mercury that kind of got canned and never came out and a version of this song is actually on that record. So, it’s kind of full circle for this song to reemerge. It’s getting a new life on this record.”

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO