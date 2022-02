Mid-West Family has announced the return of Fish Calloway to mornings in Madison, WI. Starting February 21, WWQM (Q106FM) will be the new home of "Fish with Friends," weekdays from 6-10am. Fish is well known in the market from the "Connie and Fish" morning show which aired most recently on co-owned WJQM (93 Jamz). Sadly, on January 4, 2021, Connie lost her battle with cancer while the duo was working in Grand Rapids. After taking some time off to mourn the loss of his over 20-year radio partner, he's ready to start a new phase.

