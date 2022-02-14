NPR Bounces Back to #2 as iHeartPodcast Retains Top Spot

To take issue with a podcast, you have to do a lot of work. Or you have to hope that somebody else will. Many of the most popular and longest-running shows are chatty and relaxed, or made to feel that way, and they go on and on. Joe Rogan, a comedian and former Fear Factor host, has recorded more than 1,700 episodes of his freewheeling and intellectually dispiriting chat show, The Joe Rogan Experience. A single episode is often more than three hours long. Lately Rogan has been called upon to film a couple of (extremely close-cropped) apologies for using racial slurs in old episodes of his show and spewing nonsense about COVID-19 vaccines in more recent ones. But to identify and fully catalog every one of the offensive things he’s said, you would have to listen to at least 4,000 hours of tape—about six months of nonstop Rogan. That would be a full-time job.

