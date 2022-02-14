ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR Bounces Back to #2 as iHeartPodcast Retains Top Spot

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iHeartPodcast Network kept its number 1 spot in the Media Monitors Podcast Listener survey to close out 2021. "Stuff You Should Know" landed at #8 overall while "The Breakfast Club" moved to #17. "Drink Champs" (#27), "Drama Queens" (#28) also ended up within the top 30 while "Chiquis and Chill"...

The Independent

Joe Rogan spouts new controversial Covid thoughts in his first podcast back at Spotify after censorship row

Joe Rogan has claimed lockdowns “don’t stop the spread” of Covid-19 in his first Spotify podcast back after facing a massive backlash for spreading pandemic misinformation. Rogan also incorrectly claimed the Canadian city Montreal was under a 10pm curfew in a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience released on Friday.Montreal’s 10pm to 5am curfew to hold the spread of the Omicron variant was lifted on 17 January. “What’s going on right now in Montreal is that they have a 10pm curfew, which is just wild,” Rogan said in a new episode with retired Navy Seal Andy Stumpf.“What happens...
Radio Online

iHM's My Cultura Network Launches ''Crumbs'' Podcast

Crumbs, a new audio memoir produced by Sonoro and Trojan Horse in partnership with iHeartMedia's My Cultura Network and Executive Producer Alex Fumero of Netflix's "Mucho Mucho Amor," is an exploration of the life of Mexican-American, trans actress/activist Emmy Olea. Told in both English and Spanish, the podcast is about what it means to be truly loved and how important it is to never settle for crumbs.
The Atlantic

Podcasts Are No Longer Private Conversations

To take issue with a podcast, you have to do a lot of work. Or you have to hope that somebody else will. Many of the most popular and longest-running shows are chatty and relaxed, or made to feel that way, and they go on and on. Joe Rogan, a comedian and former Fear Factor host, has recorded more than 1,700 episodes of his freewheeling and intellectually dispiriting chat show, The Joe Rogan Experience. A single episode is often more than three hours long. Lately Rogan has been called upon to film a couple of (extremely close-cropped) apologies for using racial slurs in old episodes of his show and spewing nonsense about COVID-19 vaccines in more recent ones. But to identify and fully catalog every one of the offensive things he’s said, you would have to listen to at least 4,000 hours of tape—about six months of nonstop Rogan. That would be a full-time job.
hypebeast.com

Joe Rogan Rejects $100 Million USD Deal To Leave Spotify for Rumble

Joe Rogan was recently offered a deal to bring his popular, but controversial podcast to Rumble, a right-winged video platform startup. Rumble offered Rogan $100 million USD to part ways with Spotify earlier last week, but The Joe Rogan Experience host has officially denied the deal. In a recent stand-up...
Time

Here's a List of Artists Who Are Boycotting Spotify Because of Joe Rogan

The list of musicians and podcasters banding together to remove their content from Spotify Technology SA is growing, adding to the streaming service’s troubles. Spotify also offered subscriber projections on Wednesday that fell below Wall Street forecasts for the first quarter, sending its stock tumbling in late trading. The...
dexerto.com

Anthony Fantano cancels Spotify subscription amid Joe Rogan controversy

The internet’s biggest music nerd Anthony Fantano announced he canceled his Spotify subscription, citing the recent controversy around Joe Rogan and Neil Young as the final straw. The popular music streaming platform Spotify found itself facing a wave of backlash stemming from their most popular podcast, The Joe Rogan...
Deadline

Spotify’s Joe Rogan Apologizes For Use Of ‘N-Word’ In Clips Circulated By India Arie

Joe Rogan has issued a statement expressing his regret over his use of the “N-word” in clips circulated by songstress India Arie. Rogan was depicted using the racial slur two dozen times in the clips, which were used by Arie to illustrate why she was withdrawing her music from Spotify, where Rogan licenses his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The controversial podcaster has been under fire since Neil Young asked for his music to be removed from the service to protest Rogan’s content. He was joined by several other musicians and podcasters. It was reported today that the streaming service ha taken down...
HuffingtonPost

India.Arie Reacts To Joe Rogan's Apology For Repeatedly Using The N-Word

India.Arie has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Joe Rogan after he issued an apology for repeatedly using the N-word on his podcast over the years. The Grammy winner said she was taking the opportunity to “clear some things up” in a lengthy video statement she posted to Instagram on Wednesday. (Watch her full response here.)
The Independent

Joe Rogan claimed Black people have ‘a different brain’ in resurfaced video

Joe Rogan claimed Black people have “a different brain” in a resurfaced video that came to light as the podcaster was forced to apologize for using the N-word in his past shows. “Powerful combination genetic wise,” Mr Rogan told a guest who said he had a Black father and a white mother. “Right? You get the body of the Black man and then you get the mind of the white man altogether in some strange combination.” “That doesn’t, by the way, mean that Black people don’t have brains, it’s a different brain,” Mr Rogan can be heard saying in...
Fox News

MSNBC, CNN face gaping holes in primetime after Rachel Maddow, Chris Cuomo sagas leave 9 pm timeslot unstable

Unusual situations with MSNBC and CNN's star anchors have left them with significant holes to fill during one of the most important hours of the day. Rachel Maddow has gone on temporary hiatus at MSNBC, while Chris Cuomo was fired after a series of scandal brought shame to CNN. While the reasons for their absences are quite different, the liberal networks have found themselves in unstable situations without their former 9 p.m. ET mainstays.
FitnessVolt.com

Joe Rogan Apologizes After Singer India Arie Shared a Viral Clips Of Him Using N-Word Repeatedly

UFC Color commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan has found himself in the middle of controversy due to alleged racist remarks. Shortly after many musicians boycotted Spotify over Rogan allegedly spreading misinformation about Covid-19 on his podcast, singer India Arie has shared a clip of Joe Rogan referring to black neighborhoods as ‘Planet of the Apes’. Joe Rogan has since apologized for using the ‘f***ing horrible’ N-word.
