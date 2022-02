Global stocks jumped on Tuesday after Russia sent mixed signals about its strategy on Ukraine. The country’s defense minister announced that it will pull some of its troops from the Ukrainian border. It also noted that large-scale military training in its territory would continue. The announcement came at a time when Western countries are attempting to solve the crisis in a diplomatic way. Yesterday, Putin held a meeting with Olaf Scholz and insisted that he does not want war with Europe. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by more than 2% on Tuesday.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO