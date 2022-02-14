Gold continues to hold at higher levels ahead of the European open

Alternate facts or reality have become part of our daily lives such that there is an indistinguishable blurring between the two worlds. In the fantasy world of the metaverse, people or their avatars are spending ever greater portions of their lives on online communities where people can work, learn, play and even shop. Reality to some has become so stifling that a seamless virtual make-believe universe is more appealing. Another reality exists in the fake news/misinformation /disinformation which is causing a deterioration in democracy in the world. The metaverse is somewhat different, more like an artificial digitized state of human activity but rather than reality, the user can choose a virtual reality which has its roots in the evolution of radio to movies. Often real money changes hands with games, NFTs, work and stocks in a virtual boom, all unregulated and sometimes untethered from reality. Gaming revenues today are bigger than global box office receipts.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO