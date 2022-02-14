ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold continues to hold at higher levels ahead of the European open

London (Feb 14) After a strong move on Friday gold has mildly retraced overnight and trades at $1855/oz. Silver is half a percent higher and trades at $23.67/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 1% higher and spot WTI is just shy of trading half a percent...

Reuters

Gold, oil rise on Ukraine crisis; U.S. stocks end flat

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Oil and gold rose on Wednesday after NATO and the United States said Russia was increasing its troop build-up near Ukraine, while a dovish reading of minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting helped stocks close mostly flat on Wall Street. Stronger-than-expected U.S. retail...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold holds firm tone ahead of Fed minutes

Spot gold regained traction on Wednesday and bounced 0.5% following Tuesday’s 1% drop, keeping steady tone on strong demand as safe haven against geopolitical tensions and a hedge against inflation. Traders await release of Fed minutes of its Jan 25/26 policy meeting, due later today, to get more clues...
BUSINESS
WOKV

Stocks open higher, oil prices fall as Ukraine tensions ease

Stocks are opening higher and crude oil prices are falling Tuesday as investors welcomed early signs that tensions appear to be easing in Ukraine. The S&P 500 rose 1.3% and U.S. benchmark crude slid 4.3% after Moscow said it’s ready for talks on limits for missile deployments and military transparency. Bond yields rose after another indicator on inflation came in higher than expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.05% after the government reported that inflation at the wholesale level surged 9.7% from a year earlier in January. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mostly lower.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold settles higher as Russia-Ukraine crisis boosts haven demand for the metal

Gold futures settled higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a loss in the previous session. At the start of the week, gold prices had settled at a roughly three-month high "as fears of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine sparked demand for safe-haven assets," said Rohan Reddy, analyst at Global X. "With perceived political risks increasing worldwide, demand for gold could continue to increase as investors look for store-of-value assets in times of uncertainty." April gold rose $15.30, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,871.50 an ounce.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Asian markets gain as Ukraine tensions ease, oil prices dip

TOKYO — Asian shares rose Wednesday, buoyed by hopes for a diplomatic solution instead of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. But analysts warned the tensions were far from completely resolved, and the situation remains volatile. “In short, provided we get a further pause in geopolitics, we might be able...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FOXBusiness

Stock futures slip as Ukraine tensions continue

U.S. equity futures bounced between gains and losses heading into the Wednesday morning session as traders hoped for a diplomatic solution instead of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.3% when trading begins on Wall Street. Analysts warned the tensions were far from...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold prices hit eight-month high as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount

BENGALURU (Feb 15): Gold prices climbed to an eight-month high on Tuesday, as heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine prompted investors to shun riskier assets and opt for safe-haven bullion. Spot gold was up 0.3% at US$1,876.71 per ounce, as of 0350 GMT, after hitting its highest...
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Gold Stock Diamonds: Everyone's Best Friend

Relentless rate hikes and QT mean that the destruction of the US stock, bond, and real estate markets is essentially assured. Interestingly, the big question is not whether these markets will crash or not. The question is, where does all the fiat money go as it comes out of the...
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Gold: The Never Normal

Alternate facts or reality have become part of our daily lives such that there is an indistinguishable blurring between the two worlds. In the fantasy world of the metaverse, people or their avatars are spending ever greater portions of their lives on online communities where people can work, learn, play and even shop. Reality to some has become so stifling that a seamless virtual make-believe universe is more appealing. Another reality exists in the fake news/misinformation /disinformation which is causing a deterioration in democracy in the world. The metaverse is somewhat different, more like an artificial digitized state of human activity but rather than reality, the user can choose a virtual reality which has its roots in the evolution of radio to movies. Often real money changes hands with games, NFTs, work and stocks in a virtual boom, all unregulated and sometimes untethered from reality. Gaming revenues today are bigger than global box office receipts.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Gold retraces as tensions calm

New York (Feb 15) Gold has had a decent run in the past few sessions as geopolitical issues between Ukraine and Russia sent the safe-haven higher. In the European session, there have been some headlines noting that some Russian troops had been leaving the area and the price has retraced somewhat. Away from politics, there is the small matter of the Fed meeting on Wednesday. Traders will be looking for clues about the aggressiveness of the upcoming rate hiking cycle. Markets have been pricing in a hike in March but the extent in which the FOMC move is still being debated.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Tension-Blinded Gold Ignores The Real Threats: USDX And Fed

Gold continues to benefit from the market turmoil and has apparently forgotten about medium-term problems. Meanwhile, the rising USD and a hawkish Fed await confrontation. With financial markets whipsawing after every Russia-Ukraine headline, volatility has risen materially in recent days. With whispers of a Russian invasion on Feb. 16 (which I doubt will be realized), the game of hot potato has uplifted the precious metals market.
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

India Bought 77+ Tons Of Gold Last year, Its Second Largest Purchase Since 2009

The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 4.74%. The metal escalated faster than gold on the back of stronger inflation and geopolitical tensions. Gold firmed up as the week ended amid concerns over inflation after the U.S. consumer prices report for January exceeded expectation with a 7.5% year-over-year headline number. Meanwhile, tensions over Ukraine have boosted haven demand, even as Moscow has repeatedly denied that it plans to attack the country.
MARKETS
International Business Times

Nasdaq Futures Jump 2% On Signs Of Easing Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Wall Street futures surged on Tuesday on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between the Russia and Ukraine, with investors also awaiting key inflation data for clues on the path of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases...
BUSINESS
gold-eagle.com

Gold Price Forecast – Gold Falls Over Easing Tension in Ukraine

Gold has been heading higher over increasing market volatility and worries in Ukraine. Futures must hold $1850 to support a bullish breakout to new highs. Gold futures are turning lower amid de-escalating tensions in Ukraine. The next 48-hours of trading are crucial. Below are key price levels to monitor. On...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
forexlive.com

European major indices close higher in the day

The major European indices are closing higher on the day. The biggest gainer was the Italian FTSE MIB which rose high over 1.8%. In the benchmark 10 year yields, yields were little changed above and below the unchanged level. In the forex, the EUR is the strongest of the majors...
STOCKS

