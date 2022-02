While the survival of children with major congenital anomalies in the first year of life has been well described, there are fewer studies that describe the survival of children with congenital anomalies as they grow older. That is why an article we are early releasing this month by Glinianaia et al (10.1542/peds.2021-053793) is so important. It compiles data from a population-based cohort study (the European Surveillance of Congenital Anomalies, “EUROCAT”) involving 13 European registries in 9 counties to calculate survival rates for children born with 32 different subgroups of major congenital anomalies up to age 10 years of age.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO