The bring your own device (BYOD) trend has led to rise in security concerns, as unwanted devices or unauthorized users can introduce network breaches. It contributes toward increase in demand for network access control solutions across organizations. The ease of deployment, improved effectiveness, and reduced system complexity of these solutions is further leading to expansion. In addition, large-scale adoption of Machine to Machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) networks is instrumental to significantly drive the market. However, the higher initial investment hinders the growth of the market to some extent. On the contrary, growth in privacy and security concerns around the globe provide lucrative opportunities for the network access control market in next few years.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO