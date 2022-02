LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 10, 2022) – Linda J. Van Eldik, Ph.D., director of the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging at the University of Kentucky and the Dr. E. Vernon Smith and Eloise C. Smith Alzheimer's Research Endowed Chair, has been appointed to the National Advisory Council on Aging (NACA) among many notable leaders in aging from across the country. She was initially nominated for membership by the National Institute on Aging (NIA) Director in February 2021 and has now received her official invitation from the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

