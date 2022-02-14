ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SocGen is looking for more upside in gold

New York (Feb 14) Gold has had a decent week after the market turmoil and geopolitical issues in Russia and Ukraine have inspired some bullish price action. Now analysts at French...

babypips.com

Chart Art: More Upside for EUR/NZD and CAD/JPY?

Whether you’re into trend trading or breakouts, I’ve got some setups worth watching on today’s canvas!. Check out these potential plays on the 4-hour charts of EUR/NZD and CAD/JPY. EUR/NZD: 4-hour. This forex pair has been forming higher lows since November last year, cruising above a rising...
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price ‘looking incredibly bullish’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Goldman Sachs to Refresh Targets and Set Path to Growth

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs will on Thursday update its main financial targets and detail growth plans for the next three to five years, hoping to win over investors yet to be convinced by its long-term strategy. Wall Street's premier investment bank is reshaping itself after a turbulent decade...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly lower investors monitor Ukraine, assess retail sales

Stocks traded slightly lower after the opening bell Wednesday as NATO's secretary-general said Russia was continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, in contrast with Russia's announcements that it was drawing down troops. Investors also weighed a stronger-than-expected rise in January retail sales and awaited the release Wednesday afternoon of minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 58 points, or 0.2%, at 34,931, while the S&P 500 was off 14 points, or 0.3%, at 4,456. The Nasdaq Composite was down 110 points, or 0.8%, at 14,029.
RETAIL
actionforex.com

Gold upside breakout, ready for 1916 resistance

Gold rises further to as high as 1878.84 so far today. The break of 1877.05 resistance indicates resumption of whole rally from 1682.60. Further rally will be expected as long as 1850.63 support holds. 1916.30 resistance is the next target and break there will pave the way to 100% projection of 1682.60 to 1877.05 from 1752.12 at 1946.57.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Gold retraces as tensions calm

New York (Feb 15) Gold has had a decent run in the past few sessions as geopolitical issues between Ukraine and Russia sent the safe-haven higher. In the European session, there have been some headlines noting that some Russian troops had been leaving the area and the price has retraced somewhat. Away from politics, there is the small matter of the Fed meeting on Wednesday. Traders will be looking for clues about the aggressiveness of the upcoming rate hiking cycle. Markets have been pricing in a hike in March but the extent in which the FOMC move is still being debated.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Fat Or Flat: Gold Price In 2022

Analysts' 2022 forecasts for the gold market are not overwhelmingly enthusiastic – they see it flat. However, maybe the opposite should be expected. The LBMA has recently published its annual precious metals forecast survey. In general, the report is neutral about gold in 2022. On average, the analysts forecast gold prices to be broadly flat this year compared to the year. The average gold price in 2021 was $1,799, and it is expected to rise merely $3 to $1,802. How boring! However, as the table below shows, the forecasts for other precious metals are much more bearish, especially for palladium.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price prospects looking good in coming years

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - It can’t be stressed enough the importance for traders and investors of examining longer-term price...
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Gold Price Forecast – Gold Falls Over Easing Tension in Ukraine

Gold has been heading higher over increasing market volatility and worries in Ukraine. Futures must hold $1850 to support a bullish breakout to new highs. Gold futures are turning lower amid de-escalating tensions in Ukraine. The next 48-hours of trading are crucial. Below are key price levels to monitor. On...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
gold-eagle.com

Gold Stock Diamonds: Everyone's Best Friend

Relentless rate hikes and QT mean that the destruction of the US stock, bond, and real estate markets is essentially assured. Interestingly, the big question is not whether these markets will crash or not. The question is, where does all the fiat money go as it comes out of the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Looking At Barrick Gold's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Barrick Gold GOLD. And retail traders should know.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

This is what it will take to drive the S&P 500 beyond 5,000 this year, say global fund managers

And just like that. A positive turn in Ukraine-Russia newsflow has a rebound firmly underway for risk assets on Tuesday. The back and forth may be far from over, with Credit Suisse warning clients that armed conflict would knock 10% off stocks. And should this crisis start to ease, the full focus is likely to go back to high inflation and how central banks will handle that.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to climb as high as $1,923/1,930 – SocGen

Gold surged to its strongest level since mid-November at $1,865 on Friday. Economists at Société Générale believe the yellow metal has potential to reach the November high of $1,877 and even the $1,923/1,930 area. “Gold is now attempting a cross above the descending trend line which...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD eyes more upside: Elliott Wave analysis

Stocks are coming down at the start of the European sessions due to geopolitical uncertainties over Ukraine. We see USD moving higher at the same time. Even crude oil has slowed down which can be bullish for the buck as well. We see energy in a potential higher degree irregular/flat correction as structure from 87.56 can be in three waves. An overlap with 90.73 would be another indication that energy will stay sideways for a flat. Nice support should then be at 87.56. If crude would really come south, then USDCAD can see more upside ahead.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Gold continues to hold at higher levels ahead of the European open

London (Feb 14) After a strong move on Friday gold has mildly retraced overnight and trades at $1855/oz. Silver is half a percent higher and trades at $23.67/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 1% higher and spot WTI is just shy of trading half a percent in the black.
MARKETS

