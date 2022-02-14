ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHEF KANE VALENTINES GALA

By Nikki Morecroft
skiddle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article6:30pm til 11:30pm (last entry 8:00pm) Three Course dining with Chef Kano for the ultimate Valentines Evening for Couples. Wow what an event,...

www.skiddle.com

kcrw.com

Give Valentine’s love to LA women chefs at Eszett, Jar, and more

Show some love to the women chefs and food business owners of Los Angeles by choosing to patronize them the week of February 14. If you’re willing to take advice from a seasoned restaurant owner, celebrate your dine-in or take-out Valentine’s experience on any day but February 14. Except for Mother’s Day, which is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year and can be a zoo for everyone involved. So set yourself up the day before and stay home for a less-crazed meal. You’ll have a better time, and the restaurants will thank you. This year, the holiday falls on a Monday, when many restaurants are closed, so it’s a good year to start a new tradition. I leaned into the membership list of Regarding Her for the dining/takeout suggestions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
skiddle.com

Ciroc Pomegranate Valentines Affair

8:00pm til 7:00am (last entry 5:00am) Celebrate Valentine’s with Love, Laughter and Live Entertainment at The MCR Lounge. Celebrate Valentine’s with Love, Laughter and Live Entertainment at The MCR Lounge. This Valentine’s we are inviting you to enjoy the best of urban comedy with headliner comedy legend SLIM,...
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

R&B Valentines Special

9:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) R&B Valentines Special, with all your favourite slow jams and big bass bangers guaranteed to get you and your loved one in the mood...for dancing!. This event occurred in February 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Back by...
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

Shoreditch Valentines Party

Shoreditch Valentines Party London’s Number 1 Valentines Day Party Red, Yellow & Green Wristbands Will Be Given Out On The Night. Bashment, Dancehall, Afrobeats, Soca, Hip Hop, RnB & More. DJ’s On The Night:. TBA!!. Birthday & Table Bookings:. Celebrate in style with our table packages which include:
CELEBRATIONS
skiddle.com

The Playhouse Project Valentine's Electronica Rave w/ Moodymanc

1:00pm til 3:00pm (last entry 2:30pm) THE PLAYHOUSE PROJECT VALENTINE'S ELECTRONICA RAVE with Moodymanc & VEBA b2b Featuring the Cequin Circus at the Carlton Club Manchester. This event occurred in February 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. After the success of several sold out...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Glamorous Valentines Boat Party

8:00pm til 6:00am (last entry 8:00pm) Glamorous return to the Thames for their first Boat Party of the year and its a Valentines special and we have two for one tickets for couples. Glamorous LDN Boat Party + Free after-party (worth £20) Prices start at £20 and go up...
MUSIC
vinepair.com

10 of the Best Wines for Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re sharing a romantic meal or watching rom coms with your pals, there’s a good chance that wine is a part of your Valentine’s Day tradition. As heart-shaped candies find their ways onto shelves and flower stores sell out, wine-lovers flock to their favorite bottle shops to find the perfect pour for the festivities.
DRINKS
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

The chef at Bambara shares a Valentine's Day special recipe!

Looking for a romantic staycation or Valentine's dinner - look no further than Kimpton Hotel Monaco & Bambara!. Hotel Monaco is located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City and is offering a great Valentine's Romance package:. Bottle of bubbly. In-room charcuterie board or chocolate covered strawberries. $100 dining...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SheKnows

Date-Night Dinner Ideas for Valentine’s Day That Are Fancy But Easy

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day comes once a year. We like to think of the holiday as a way to show people you care — often in cute, kitschy, low-stakes ways like flowers, cards and heart-shaped desserts — as opposed to a just a celebration of romantic love. In other words, Valentine’s Day dinner should be fun, not stressful or upsetting.
FOOD & DRINKS
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Convention Center chef shares sweet Valentine’s Day recipe

Looking for a tasty treat to make this Valentine’s Day? The Lynnwood Convention Center’s Chef Michael Felsenstein recently released a recipe for his favorite festive dessert. Valentine’s Double Chocolate Bark only needs three ingredients and takes about an hour to make. What you’ll need:. 4 oz...
LYNNWOOD, WA
theprescotttimes.com

Looking for that Romantic Dinner Night Out

Looking for that romantic place to take your significant other to dine. Look no further listed below are a few places to enjoy that romantic dinner. Courtesy of The Prescott Times.
PRESCOTT, AZ
foodnetwork.ca

Most Delectable Desserts for Valentine’s Day From Our Food Network Canada Chefs

Decadent and rich desserts are a love language all to themselves and our Food Network Canada stars have you covered. Say “I love you” with one of these incredible desserts. Take some inspiration from these chefs and their most delectable desserts this Valentine’s Day. From cakes and peanut butter chocolate cups, to a twist on chocolate covered strawberries, this list has something for everyone!
FOOD & DRINKS
yovenice.com

Chef Josiah Citrin’s Charcoal Venice Is Serving A Special Valentine’s Day Menu

Michelin Starred Chef Creates Valentine’s Day Feast. Charcoal Venice by Chef Josiah Citrin is cooking up a special dinner for patrons on Valentine’s Day. As the restaurant’s name implies, everything is cooked on a live fire or coals indoors, reminiscent of Citrin’s backyard barbecues that he holds for his friends and family at home. Citrin and Chef de Cuisine Jordan Olivo curate a menu of comfort food built on locally sourced ingredients served family style. The Valentine’s Day menu is prix fixe with no modifications allowed and you can get reservations through Resy here for the indoor dining area.
FOOD & DRINKS
skiddle.com

Valentine's Day At The Rhodehouse

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 8:30pm) Come And Join Us For A Romantic Six Plate Sharing Menu for 2, Complimentary Bottle and Live Soul & Motown Music!. Customer reviews of Valentine's Day At The Rhodehouse. Average rating:. 81%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing user?
LIFESTYLE
NBC Connecticut

Inflation Means Price Jumps for Dinner and a Dozen Roses This Valentine's Day

They say love doesn't cost a thing, but Valentine's Day is a different story. For starters, anyone going on a date on the Feb. 14 holiday can expect to pay top dollar for a table for two. Restaurants, which have been under pressure since the very start of the pandemic, are charging more for meals to combat ongoing staffing challenges and higher food costs.
BUSINESS
skiddle.com

TECHA PRESENTS: ELDON

Techa Events are coming back to Manchester bigger and better and this time with a debut headliner Eldon. Info: Unforeseen circumstances . If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. Techa Events are presenting Eldon for a massive night with...
MUSIC
la-story.com

Bagle + Slice’s Chef Brad Kent Shares Super Bowl & Valentine’s Day Recipes!

Chef Brad Kent Shares Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day Step By Step Recipes. Los Angeles Restaurateur Shares His Recipe Secrets. For the past 30 years, food scientist and internationally-renowned chef Brad Kent has been working tirelessly to perfect the taste and texture of both pizzas and bagels which marks now as the perfect time to debut his new establishment, Bagel+Slice. Bagel+Slice is opening soon in Los Angeles and represents community, social awareness, and environmentally friendly solutions with a commitment to health consciousness and the planet’s natural resources. Bagel+Slice is committed to the future of our planet by contributing in major ways towards reversing climate change.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wspa.com

Valentine’s Day Meal Inspiration

“The following is sponsored content from MorningStar Farms”. It is Valentine’s Day and a great opportunity to remind your loved one how much you care. and, sometimes food is a great place to start. Danielle Jackson shares a few ideas.
FOOD & DRINKS

