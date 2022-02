North America » Mexico » Sonora » Puerto Peñasco. It has been a whirlwind week so far. I’m not sure what it is right now, but I will give you an update so far. Our first service projects was a beach clean up at one of the local beaches. The main trash was cigarette butts, but we We cleaned them up. After lunch we went to a dialysis’ clinic that had been shut down during Covid. It needed a lot of cleaning and paint inside and out. It took us about 3 hours to finish. The clinic was put in by Rotarians to help save lives. Before the clinic people had to go 2 to 3 hours to get dialysis and many died in the process. Now with Covid the clinic has been shut down and nobody knows why. All the equipment is there ready for use.

