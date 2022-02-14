ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valentine's Day At The Rhodehouse

By Ella Terry
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 8:30pm) Come And Join Us For A Romantic Six Plate Sharing Menu for...

A Cup of Jo

15 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Relationship

Happy Galentine’s Day! If you want to surprise your friend with a treat that shows that you “get” her, how about a book you know she’d love; cozy socks to wear on your walks together; or a sweet card listing all the reasons you love her.
CELEBRATIONS
CHEF KANE VALENTINES GALA

6:30pm til 11:30pm (last entry 8:00pm) Three Course dining with Chef Kano for the ultimate Valentines Evening for Couples. Wow what an event, the food was unreal!! Venue looked great, the music set the atmosphere and the staff were all so friendly hoping they do another 1 in Manchester soon ! ð?¤?ð?½
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC4 Columbus

Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?. Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
LIFESTYLE
#Hotels#Music Venue#Soul#Come And Join Us#Live Soul Motown Music
The Independent

Man who saved $360 for fiancee’s Valentine’s Day gift deducted $1 every day she yelled at him

A man who saved $360 (£265) for his fiancee’s Valentine’s Day gift last year kept deducting $1 from the fund every time she screamed at him and was left with just $40 by 14 February. Isaac Ramirez, who hails from Santa Paula, California, said: “Last year I put $360 away for my fiancée’s Valentine’s Day gift, but I took away $1 every day she yelled at me.” In a TikTok video, he showed an envelope labelled “Valentine’s Day 2022”.The envelope was initially packed with cash, but the clip was then cut to Ramirez removing some money and putting in a...
RELATIONSHIPS
explorejeffersonpa.com

Winners Announced in Valentine’s Day Contest

The winners of the exploreJefferson Valentine’s Day Cutest Couples contest have been selected. All winners were chosen at random and will be posted on Facebook. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
RELATIONSHIPS
seattlerefined.com

The perfect Valentine's Day gift to give your partner

Valentine's Day is typically about flowers, candy, and romantic gestures, and while some people may enjoy those things, it's safe to say that the Valentine's Day retail surge sometimes falls on deaf ears. This year can be different though!. If the key to your partner's heart is their stomach, Dan...
CELEBRATIONS
Boston Globe

Spread love on Valentine’s weekend with Black Owned Bos. at Time Out Market

Black Owned Bos. will bring 10 local vendors to 401 Park Drive on Feb. 12. https://www.timeout.com/boston/things-to-do/black-owned-bos-s-spread-love-market. Shop gifts and goods from 10 local Black-owned businesses at the Spread Love Valentine’s Market hosted by Black Owned Bos. at Time Out Market. From decadent candles to trendy clothes and accessories the pop up market will include a diverse spread of brands to check out.
LIFESTYLE
A-Town Daily News

Valentine’s Day ‘Adopt a Cockroach’ returns to Charles Paddock Zoo

Adopt a cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or lack thereof. – The Charles Paddock Zoo is offering a unique way to show your true feeling, with their “Adopt-A-Cockroach” program this Valentine’s Day. Through Tuesday, Feb. 15, you can give that special someone in your life who is either very hard to shop for, or who might just be the perfect person to receive, their very own cockroach. Adopt a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or perhaps lack thereof!
ANIMALS
fashionisers.com

How to Surprise Your Special Someone on Valentine’s Day

Alfred Tennyson once said, “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever.” This quote rightly describes the condition of those who are hit hard by the cupid’s arrow. If all you can do is think about a special someone and your world seems incomplete without them, then admit it, you are in love. And, Valentine’s week is the perfect time to confess your love. Are you all set to plan an awe-worthy surprise on Valentine’s Day for your crush or your partner and take them on Cloud 9? Take a look at our impeccable ways and start right away!
CELEBRATIONS
fashionisers.com

Take Your Valentine’s Day Game To The Next Level With These Sexy Valentine’s Day Dresses

It’s not a big deal if you don’t love celebrating Valentine’s Day (or if you are single). Rather than thinking of it as a time to go on dates, remember that this romantic occasion is a perfect fun excuse to spend quality time with your friends and also family. Valentine’s Day is not all about spending time with your partner, it means spending time with your loved ones, whether they are friends, family, or your partner. After all, haven’t you heard of Galantine’s Day? No matter how you choose to celebrate, on this significant day, you have to look gorgeous. Valentine’s Day provides a perfect occasion to dress up and have fun! These sexy dresses have a special place in your wardrobe because they are the really sassy ones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Brit + Co

These Strawberry Jalapeño Margaritas Are The Ultimate Valentine's Day Drink

Is it just us, or is it getting hot in herre? Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and we're ready to spice things up! Get ready to turn up the heat with our favorite Valentine's Day drinks: these Strawberry Jalapeño Margaritas… aka the way to any drink lover's heart. Don't believe us? Read on for the recipe and give these bad boys a shot. (You won't regret it!)
DRINKS
wvgazettemail.com

PHOTOS: Florists and bakers prepare for Valentine's Day

The year 2020 probably didn’t go down as anyone’s favorite year, but just before the pandemic hit the United States in earnest, there was Valentine’s Day — and that year, Americans spent a record $27.4 billion on gifts for those they love. That’s an average of $196.31 per person, according to the National Retail Federation.
CELEBRATIONS
skiddle.com

Valentines February half term fun fair

2:00pm til 5:00pm (last entry 5:00pm) Fantastic rides coming to you this February Half term, for all ages! Don’t miss out on our exclusive unlimited wristband days. WRISTBANDS WILL END AT 5pm. options for tokens to buy on the day will also be available. please arrive early as we...
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

Jamie Webster Meet and Greet + Signing

Jamie Webster stops at Jacaranda Records for a meet and greet on the 13th of February to celebrate the release of his new album ''Moments''. Customer reviews of Jamie Webster Meet and Greet + Signing. Average rating:. 98%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. Posted 13th Feb...
MUSIC
extratv

Charli D'Amelio on Turning 18 and Her Valentine’s Day Plans

On Saturday, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Charli and Dixie D’Amelio at the Fanatics pre-Super Bowl bash, where they discussed their upcoming milestone birthdays, as well as their Valentine’s Day plans!. Charli was “excited” to see Meghan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat perform at the...
CELEBRITIES
WWLP 22News

How to face Valentine’s Day when going through a divorce

(Mass Appeal) – Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be all about romantic love. Here to share a few tips on how to use this special occasion to press re-set on your relationship with your kids and with yourself is Gabrielle Hartley, divorce mediator, attorney, and author of Better Apart; The Radically Positive Way to Separate.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

