Valentines Day - Traffic Light Party - Firewater

By Sian Mcdonough
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article8:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 9:00pm) Customer reviews of Valentines Day - Traffic Light...

Bonkers Valentines Traffic Light Party at Cargo // Drinks from £1.50

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 1:00am) It's the Bonkers Traffic Light Party! Drinks from £1.50 All Night. Join us every Wednesday for Manchester’s Biggest Midweek Student Night!. BONKERS EVERY WEDNESDAY AT CARGO MANCHESTER. It's the Bonkers Traffic Light Party!!. Join us Wednesday 16th February for Manchester’s Biggest Midweek...
LIFESTYLE
kdnk.org

Express Yourself: Valentine's Day at TACAW, Light the Night with Love and More

On this episode of Express Yourself, we hear about Valentine's Day comedians at The Arts Campus At Willits (TACAW), Lara Whitley has a launch party for her new installation "Written in the Trees" co-hosted by Beyul Retreat and Skye Gallery, then wrapping up as Barbara Frota talks about the Rhythmystics dance group and a lemonade stand featured at Light the Night with Love, coming to the Rio Grande Trail in Carbondale this Friday and Saturday evening by Carbondale Arts and KDNK.
CARBONDALE, CO
sftimes.com

Valentines Day Weekend Brings Surge in Traffic to Local Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — With COVID less on people’s mind and Valentine’s Day weekend here, small businesses are seeing more foot traffic in their doors. Huge crowds were seen in many parts of San Francisco on Saturday evening, raising up business owners’ hopes that this weekend will bring in much needed sales.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Indy100

Nobody turns up to a dog’s special Valentine’s Day adoption party

If your Valentine’s Day was disappointing, perhaps spare a thought for this poor mongrel. Luke has been in the care of Battersea Brands Hatch animal shelter for over 200 days, and despite staff organising a special Valentine’s day “date” for prospective adopters to meet Luke, nobody turned up.The five-year-old dog, who found himself at Battersea as a stray, has now been at the charity’s Kent branch for 206 days - over five times as long as the average Battersea dog (35 days). Staff feel Luke’s shyness may play a part in why it's taking him a little longer to find...
PETS
WSVN-TV

See Paramount Miami World Center light up the night on Valentine’s Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Paramount Miami World Center is sharing some hearts and kisses. The skyscraper is lighting up the magic city with the world’s largest LED animated kissing lips and enormous floating hearts for the special holiday. Take your special someone to watch the Paramount Miami World Center...
MIAMI, FL
utahstories.com

Super Bowl Party in Park City and Valentine’s Day Offers in Ogden

At Deer Valley Resort’s Grocery-Cafe, they’ve got your Super Bowl party covered. Choose from the Game Day menu of sweet chipotle BBQ or classic buffalo chicken wings, local charcuterie board, Deer Valley Turkey Chili, house made chips, salsa, artichoke dip and caramelized French onion dip. Order at diningtogo.deervalley.com and pick up by Saturday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m.
PARK CITY, UT
Boston Globe

Spread love on Valentine’s weekend with Black Owned Bos. at Time Out Market

Black Owned Bos. will bring 10 local vendors to 401 Park Drive on Feb. 12. https://www.timeout.com/boston/things-to-do/black-owned-bos-s-spread-love-market. Shop gifts and goods from 10 local Black-owned businesses at the Spread Love Valentine’s Market hosted by Black Owned Bos. at Time Out Market. From decadent candles to trendy clothes and accessories the pop up market will include a diverse spread of brands to check out.
LIFESTYLE
A-Town Daily News

Valentine’s Day ‘Adopt a Cockroach’ returns to Charles Paddock Zoo

Adopt a cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or lack thereof. – The Charles Paddock Zoo is offering a unique way to show your true feeling, with their “Adopt-A-Cockroach” program this Valentine’s Day. Through Tuesday, Feb. 15, you can give that special someone in your life who is either very hard to shop for, or who might just be the perfect person to receive, their very own cockroach. Adopt a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or perhaps lack thereof!
ANIMALS
Washington City Paper

City Lights: Write Love Letters With Galentine’s Day Calligraphy

Looking to celebrate the holiday of love, but missing a date? A decade ago, Parks and Recreation’s Leslie Knope gave us the perfect reason to do just that: Galentine’s Day, a day that falls around Valentine’s and is dedicated to celebrating the love you have for your pals. Taking after the Pawnee legend, Sip and Script instructor Shannon Ho will teach a Galentine’s Day calligraphy class for beginners at Union Market’s La Cosecha. Although the event is meant to be a general introduction to modern calligraphy, in the spirit of the holiday, Ho will be incorporating Valentine’s and Galentine’s themed paper into her lesson, giving attendees the chance to surprise their friends and lovers with homemade cards. Afterward, students will be able to take a beginner’s calligraphy kit—complete with two nibs, a black ink pot, two letter guides, tracing paper, and a straight pen holder—home with them. But that’s not all. “You’re walking away with a skill that you can use for the rest of your life,” Ho says. She designed the class to be an approachable introduction to the world of calligraphy. “I hope to inspire people to not be scared to try something new and really unlock creative potential,” Ho says. “I think a lot of people are really intimidated by calligraphy. I hear often that people think you have to be artistic, or that you have to have good handwriting, or that left-handers can’t do it. But none of those are true. Anyone can do it—it’s just a matter of starting.” The class begins at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at La Cosecha, 1280 4th St. NE. sipandscript.com. $75. Proof of vax and masks required.
CELEBRATIONS
Valley News

Teen Party Celebrating Valentine’s Day at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library

TEMECULA – Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your friends at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library! Join the fun during the teen program, Valentine’s Day Party, on Monday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library at 30600 Pauba Road. Decorate a gift box and fill it with chocolates to keep for yourself or give to that special someone! Enjoy snacks and good company while you beautify your Valentine gift box. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries and is specifically programmed for Grades 7-12. Advanced registration begins two weeks prior and is limited 30 participants. Please register at the library reception desk or by calling 951-693-8900. For a full list of programs and offerings at the Ronald H. Roberts Teme.
TEMECULA, CA
Twice

Treat Yourself This Valentine’s Day With GeoSmartPro’s AirLit Smart Ring Light, Mirror, and Fan

Save the Candy and Flowers for Your Sweetheart, and Put Yourself in the Best Light With the Perfect All-in-One Live-Streaming Solution for Content Creators. LONDON — Feb. 2, 2022 — GeoSmartPro recently announced the North American release of its AirLit all-in-one smart ring light, mirror, and fan. Now shipping in the U.S., AirLit offers a space-saving, feature-packed portable design that guarantees users are well-lit and comfortable while producing live video content such as TikTok makeup tutorials or conducting online virtual meetings. For content creators, it’s the perfect Valentine’s Day self-indulgence.
ELECTRONICS
skiddle.com

Blou. Tuesdays

10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 12:00am) Join us every Tuesday at Manchester's best club for a night of cheap drinks and amazing DJ's!!. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Afrobeats City - Shoreditch Valentines Party

10:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 12:00am) Afrobeats Is Finally Back This February For A Valentines Special! Afrobeats Like You Have Never Heard It Before!. This event occurred in February 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Music Policy:. Bashment, Dancehall, Afrobeats, Soca, Hip Hop, RnB...
CELEBRATIONS
skiddle.com

Source Rocks Half Term Special

Customer reviews of Source Rocks Half Term Special. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Lakota Presents: Partiboi69

10:00pm til 5:00am (last entry 12:00am) The legendary Partiboi69 returns to Lakota for what promises to be an unforgettable night of hip house and much more!. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
theiet.org

AI traffic lights promise to reduce commuter jams

Scientists are testing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to control traffic lights in order to improve traffic flow, shorten waiting times, and improve safety for pedestrians at crossings. The Fraunhofer Institute researchers have received funding from the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure for a project that...
TRAFFIC

