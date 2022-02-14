ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love is in the Air

By Fox Travel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how you plan your romance. There is nothing like a romantic getaway to fall in love again. Here are a few of our favorite US and International locations to get pampered. You can plan to visit them in any season. Whether you're looking for a vacation, celebrating a special...

Chronicle

“I am in love with my cousin.”

I grew up in Florida, which is a state infamous for its peculiarity. Among all peculiarities, a common one is that some Floridians’ first kiss was one of their cousins. Disclaimer: not everyone in Florida goes around making out with their relatives (@Alabama), but it was a quirky fun fact about a few too many people I knew. However, no matter how many times I heard the same “we were just fooling around” story, I always first felt shocked, then afraid, and ultimately, repulsed. My extreme reaction told me that this shouldn’t be happening.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wfxb.com

According to Couples…These are the Keys to a Happy Marriage

In a new poll, people were asked to name the top signs of a happy marriage and it likely differs from couple to couple…see if you agree. Number one…one of the love languages…spending a lot of quality time together. The next requires some bed side manner…it’s taking care of each other when you’re sick. Others are feeling like you can be yourself with them. Encouraging them to pursue their own hobbies and interests. Letting them see you at your worst and your best. Cuddling and being respectful to them in front of other people.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
State
Arizona State
thetravelmagazine.net

15 Romantic hotel stays for Valentine’s day

Are you in the mood for love? Or just want to spice things up a little? Then check out these lovely hotels and their indulgent offerings that are bound to stir up those romantic feelings:. ENGLAND. The Belfry Hotel & Resort, North Warwickshire – Seven-course tasting menu and overnight stay...
LIFESTYLE
KXAN

Love Is Always In The Air With 7th Street Candle Co

Zaid of 7th Street Candle Co joined Steph and Rosie to talk about their Valentine’s day gift guide and an upcoming event at Meanwhile Brewing. 7th Street Candle Co is a couple-owned business. Owners, Audrey and Zaid, make everything by hand with locally grown ingredients. For Valentine’s Day they’re...
TEXAS STATE
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Love is in the Air Event: Latest Creative Mayhem Event

Fortnite Love is in the Air Event: Fortnite has very recently announced the new event of Mayhem, which involves creative maps. It is a creative competition launched by Fortnite Creative. It is a part of Fortnite Creative, and players can use different creative Map Codes to get a different taste in gameplay experiences.
VIDEO GAMES
lexingtonleader.com

VALENTINE SEASON—LOVE IS IN THE AIR….

You are never too old not to remember your first valentine from a boy. It was traditional to have a decorated box to receive your valentines in. You worked on your box for days. Every person in ...
LIFESTYLE
ucmerced.edu

Love is in the Air and in the National Park this Spring

Preparations are underway for this year's production of Shakespeare in Yosemite, and the show promises to be groovy. Working with students, Professors Katie Brokaw and Paul Prescott are developing a loose adaptation of “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” one of Shakespeare's earliest comedies. This version is set in 1969-70, to commemorate the first Earth Day as well as the early days of the environmental movement in America, when activist energy led to changes such as the Clean Water Act and the start of the Environmental Protection Agency.
MERCED, CA
visitnorthcentral.com

Love is in the Air with Johnny Appleseed Country

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and we can feel the love in the air. Appleseed Country is a perfect place to celebrate with your loved ones, whether you are spending a romantic night or weekend away or taking the whole family out. Take an adventure and check out all of our amazing overnight packages, dinners, and magical events that are happening!
FOOD & DRINKS
simpleflying.com

Love In The Air: Which Airlines Are Celebrating Valentines Day?

Happy Valentine’s Day to all our readers! Nothing says romance like a thoughtful trip abroad, and airlines are quick to express this. So, carriers around the world have been promoting special offers during the celebrations. The universal language. We’ve already seen several airlines show their affectionate side today. From...
LIFESTYLE
Country
Spain
Emily Henderson

Erik’s MOTO Bedroom Reveal – Love Is In The Air

It must be a holiday today because I have finally completed my very first Makeover Takeover! As some of you may remember I am Erik Staalberg, your go-to maximalist and EHD alum! You’ve seen several pieces of my jewelry box apartment (see here and here) but today I am bringing you a piping hot MOTO featuring my bedroom! It’s sexy and sweet and every morning I wake up filled with love! So grab that Valentine’s chocolate and pour yourself a mimosa because hello, breakfast. This is gonna be a doozie!
INTERIOR DESIGN
franchising.com

Love is in the Air: Heart-Shaped Pizza is Back at Pizza Guys

Celebrate the season of love by enjoying this extra special pizza with an extra special someone. February 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // SACRAMENTO, CA. - Pizza Guys - the Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, high-quality pizza creations - is serving up their much loved, seasonal menu item to kick-off February: their famous heart-shaped pizza. This specialty will be a large, one topping pizza shaped into a festive heart and is available throughout the entire month.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Woodlands Online& LLC

Best Family Spring Break Destinations

Family Spring Break just sneaks up on you after a long holiday season. If you are looking to go on a super fun family vacation, you need to start planning. But the first decision is where to go or what to do? What family destinations are right for Family Spring Break?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
weddingchicks.com

10 Wedding Favors Your Guests Will Actually Use

Deciding on wedding favors is something that every couple struggles with. You want to show how much you appreciate your guests taking time out of their busy schedules to come celebrate with you. But at first glance, when you do a general search for wedding favors, the selection can be a little cringe to put it kindly. You’re looking for something quality, something sentimental that will remind them of this amazing time together, and most importantly, something that won’t instantly end up in a landfill. Oh, and you don’t want to spend a fortune on it because depending on the size of your guest list, you’re going to be buying a lot of whatever you end up deciding on! The first step is to consider where your wedding will be held, is there a cool local delicacy that you can share with your guests? Consider your likes as a couple, what will remind them of you (without necessarily putting your name all over it)? Is there something practical you can gift them that looks cute too? Bonus points if it goes with your wedding design! We know that’s a lot to take in, but we’ve got some great options for you that would work with just about any wedding. Here are 10 wedding favors that your guests will actually use…
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

How 7 couples got engaged through detour, disaster and other diversions

Try as we might, it is impossible to guarantee a perfect trip. No matter how many details you account for or how closely you scrutinize your itinerary, unpredictable changes always present a threat to your best-laid plans. For romantics planning to surprise their partners with a marriage proposal on vacation, the pressure to avoid a travel disaster intensifies.
WKTV

Love is in the air and restaurants are packed for Valentine's Day

UTICA, N.Y. - Locals headed out for a night in town despite Valentine's Day landing on a Monday. Restaurants were busy, some stopping reservation requests at 7:30 p.m. Nina Leist, Restaurant Manager at Ventura's, said Valentine's Day is the busiest time of the year and their staff was ready for the holiday rush. Usually, Ventura's is closed on Monday but opened today so people could enjoy the holiday.
UTICA, NY

