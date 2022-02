A new survey of plastic surgeons reveals an influx of patients seeking niche procedures — like the lip lift — ahead of life in a post-pandemic world. The more things change, the more they stay the same. That's a theory that no one likely would have thought could be applicable to the world of aesthetics, but here we are. As the coronavirus continues to evolve and cultural restrictions loosen and snap-tight again, so do the treatments and trends in the elective aesthetics universe.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO