How To Optimize Your Energy Efficiency This Winter

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3897 Sq. Ft. STUNNING Village Builders "Monet" Plan on Oversized Cul-de-sac Lot! This Fabulous Home Features a Two-Story Great Room w/Windows Overlooking the Gorgeous Pool & Backyard. This Unique Lot is like Having Two Backyards in One! Beautiful Hardwood Floors Greet You in the Entrance, Dining, Study, and Family Room of this Warm and Inviting Home. The Gourmet Kitchen w/ Oversized Island Features Double Ovens, Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Walk-in Pantry, Butler's Pantry, and Built-in Desk in the Breakfast Nook. The Primary Retreat Features a Sitting Area w/3-sided Fireplace. Upstairs has Three Large Bedrooms, Large Gameroom, and Built-in Study Nook. The Entire Home was Repainted in January 2022 and New Carpet Installed in February 2022. Roof was Replaced 2021, & Water Heater Replaced 2021. Walking distance to Terramont Park!! Zoned to Exemplary K-6th Deretchin Elementary and The Woodlands High School!! This Beauty Will Not Last Long!!
