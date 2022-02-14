Kevin Hart Bringing Laughs To Arenas With Summer 'Reality Check Tour'

Six-time GRAMMY Award-winning, singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves embarks on her sold-out North American tour, “star-crossed: unveiled,” promoted by AEG Presents. Kicking off last night in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the shows see Kacey performing selections from her critically acclaimed album star-crossed for the first time and marks her first-ever triumphant arena tour across America. With stops including Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Feb. 9, New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, Dallas’ American Airlines Center in her native state of Texas, and Bridgestone Arena in her current home of Nashville, Kacey ends the tour on a high note at LA’s famed Crypto.com Arena. The shows feature support artists King Princess and MUNA; more information on tickets in Atlanta is available HERE.
Comments / 0