Kevin Hart Bringing Laughs To Arenas With Summer 'Reality Check Tour'

POLLSTAR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThaddaeus McAdams / FilmMagicHart and SoulKevin Hart performs at Atlanta's Uptown Comedy Club on March 11, 2016. Kevin Hart will bring laughs to arenas across North America this summer with his first major tour in more than four years. The superstar comic's "Reality Check Tour" will hit upwards of...

www.pollstar.com

wedr.com

Win tickets to see Kevin Hart!

Listen all week to the Pac Jam Morning Show for your chance to win tickets to see Kevin Hart live at FTX Arena September 17th! Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 18th at 10am but try to win your way in this week! Sponsored by Live Nation and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop and R&B…99 JAMZ!
Mix 95.7FM

Comedian Kevin Hart Is Coming To Grand Rapids

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is bringing his "Reality Check Tour" to Van Andel Arena. Kevin Hart is one of the biggest stars today and has announced a brand new tour that will come to West Michigan on Saturday, July 16. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Kevin Hart announces return to Target Center

Kevin Hart isn't about to relinquish his title as Hollywood's busiest celebrity anytime soon. The comedian and actor announced Monday that he'll be performing Aug. 26 at Target Center. It's part of his Reality Check Tour that will open in Las Vegas in early July before hitting 30 arenas across...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston Globe

Kevin Hart is coming to TD Garden for a comedy show this summer

The comedian will keep Boston in stitches as part of his Reality Check tour. Kevin Hart is no stranger to Boston, having filmed scenes for the 2021 family drama “Fatherhood” and the 2016 spy comedy “Central Intelligence” in the city. This summer, the comedian will be...
BOSTON, MA
On Milwaukee

Star comedian Kevin Hart returns to Fiserv Forum this summer

Happy Valentine's Day from Kevin Hart, who gifted fans of the stand-up and movie star with a brand new tour – including a stop at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Aug. 28. The show will mark Hart's second set at Fiserv Forum, first cracking up Brew City back in 2018 with a stop on his "Irresponsible" tour.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Atlantic City Press

Kevin Hart returns to Atlantic City for two shows this summer

ATLANTIC CITY — Comedian Kevin Hart will return to the resort this summer. Hart will perform July 8 and 9 at the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Tickets for Hart’s “Reality Check Tour,” his first major tour in four years, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Live Nation announced Monday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
San Antonio Current

Comedian Kevin Hart will perform in San Antonio on his first tour in more than 4 years

Comedy superstar Kevin Hart will hit San Antonio's AT&T Center this summer as part of his first tour in more than four years. Hart's Reality Check Tour, which kicks off in July, will roll into the Alamo City Saturday, August 13. The star of films including the Jumanji franchise and The Upside, Hart is one of the world's top-earning stand-up comics. His 2018 Irresponsible tour sold more than a million tickets worldwide.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kevin Hart tour; Fiserv Forum stop set for August 28

MILWAUKEE - Kevin Hart is coming to Milwaukee! His Reality Check Tour is set to make a stop at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Aug. 28. Tickets for the tour go on-sale on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. fiservforum.com. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
theprospectordaily.com

El Paso ready to laugh with Kevin Hart

This February, Kevin Hart will make an appearance in the borderland, for four shows. Originally, Hart only scheduled one performance in El Paso, but because of skyrocketing ticket sales, he decided to add three more shows, all of which will take place at the Abraham Chavez Theater. The shows will...
EL PASO, TX
cltampa.com

Pop country favorites Kane Brown, Walker Hayes bringing ‘Blessed & Free’ tour to Tampa’s Amalie Arena

Country superstar Kane Brown has announced the second leg of his “Blessed & Free” tour, and it includes a stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Saturday, May 21. Tickets to see Kane Brown at Amalie Arena go on sale next Friday, Feb. 11, and start at $36.75. Joining Kane this go-round will be Nashville-based country sensation Walker Hayes, as well as Texas singer-songwriter RaeLynn.
TAMPA, FL
WIBX 950

Big Star Bringing Big Tour to Syracuse This Summer

A 'Big Star' is bringing a big tour to Syracuse this summer. Kenny Chesney is finally getting back on the road after taking a three-year break during the coronavirus pandemic. When we realized we weren’t getting to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world.
SYRACUSE, NY
thepeachreview.com

Kacey Musgraves brings her “star-crossed: unveiled” Tour to State Farm Arena on Feb. 9

Six-time GRAMMY Award-winning, singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves embarks on her sold-out North American tour, “star-crossed: unveiled,” promoted by AEG Presents. Kicking off last night in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the shows see Kacey performing selections from her critically acclaimed album star-crossed for the first time and marks her first-ever triumphant arena tour across America. With stops including Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Feb. 9, New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, Dallas’ American Airlines Center in her native state of Texas, and Bridgestone Arena in her current home of Nashville, Kacey ends the tour on a high note at LA’s famed Crypto.com Arena. The shows feature support artists King Princess and MUNA; more information on tickets in Atlanta is available HERE.
ATLANTA, GA

