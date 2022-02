Jorge Luis Sosa Lopez, 26, of Warwick passed away on January 11th, 2022 due to sudden urgent health issues. He was the loving fiancé and best friend of Josephine Medina and adoring father of Luna (3) and Stella Sosa (1). Jorge worked tirelessly through the pandemic for USPS as a mail carrier to support his family. He was well loved by everyone he met. He could make anyone laugh until their stomachs hurt and had an infectiously optimistic view on life. He will be incredibly missed by everyone who knew him, especially his family.

WARWICK, RI ・ 14 DAYS AGO