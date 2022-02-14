ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The Reel Ramble x Dear Dumb Diary Ep. 7: The Stranger Perks of the Mid90s

By About the Contributors
scotscoop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing-of-age movies have captured the minds of moviegoers for decades. Audiences often resonate with the stories of teenagers dealing with issues they went through at that age or are going through in their own lives. The...

scotscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Film Threat

3 Strangers

Ricky Burchell’s inspirational drama, 3 Strangers, is an interesting mix of Hallmark Channel romance and a faith-based story. The writer/director also takes on the highly charged subject of race. I love it when filmmakers take risks like this and love it more when it works. Tara Hayes plays Ragan,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dear Dumb Diary#Ramble#Mid90s#Stranger Things#Carlmont
Film Threat

Reel Monsters

Mark Polonia is best known (if he is at all) for his ridiculous, though insanely fun, output such as Shark Encounters Of The Third Kind and Deadly Playthings. These productions intentionally trade on their low-budget schtick with absurd premises that ask the viewer to laugh and have fun, as the movie is in on the joke. Reel Monsters, which Polonia directs from a screenplay by John Oak Dalton, is a bit of a departure from form for the filmmaker. Instead of being an over-the-top creature feature, this is more of a fantastical kid adventure with a very dramatic streak. Does the change of pace for Polonia prove to be a boon or bane?
MOVIES
scotscoop.com

Alee’s story

When patients come into music therapy they might be expecting to just learn to play guitar, but it’s much much deeper than that ”. Alee Domingue could not naturally express emotion. Domingue lost a close aunt at a young age. She kept the emotions that came with this loss...
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Stranger Things Season 4 Teased With Upside-Down Billboard From Netflix

Netflix teased Stranger Things Season 4 with the Upside-Down billboard. Netflix is teasing the release of Stranger Things Season 4 with a new billboard that will make fans feel like they've entered the Upside-Down. The billboard promotion for the highly-anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things comes with the caption,"Every Ending Has A Beginning" in upside-down lettering. Check out the billboard:
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Jordan Peele Drops First Trailer for Upcoming Horror Epic ‘Nope’

Jordan Peele has revealed the first trailer for the writer-director’s latest “horror epic” Nope, out July 22. After scaring audiences with bodysnatchers in Get Out and doppelgängers in Us, Peele focuses on otherworldly terrors in his latest film, as something mysterious in the sky haunts the only black-owned Hollywood horse ranch.  Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya reunites with Peele in Nope, which also stars Keke Palmer an Steven Yuen as “residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery,” Universal Pictures said of Nope, adding that Peele “reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare.” Peele first revealed his third film Nope with an ominous movie poster on July 22, 2021, exactly one year before the film’s release. In addition to his previous two horror classics, Peele also co-wrote the Candyman reboot and served as producer on Lovecraft Country, The Twilight Zone reboot, and the time-travel thriller Antebellum. More from Rolling Stone'Candyman': Yes, This Remake Is Brutal and Timely. But It Also Overreaches for RelevanceJordan Peele Reveals Title of Next Horror Film: 'Nope''Candyman' Sequel Sets Release Date, Reveals New Trailer
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Collider

Exclusive: Fangoria Goes Vintage For Ti West's 'X'-themed April 2022 Subscriber Cover

Fangoria has revealed its next cover to Collider. For the April 2022 issue, the horror-celebrating magazine is going vintage and delivering a 70s-themed cover that evokes both the year that the long-running periodical debuted and Ti West’s new film X, which takes place in 1979. Highly anticipated, the movie marks the filmmaker’s return to horror movies since 2013’s The Sacrament. X premieres in theaters March 18th.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Ryan Reynolds meets his younger self in new The Adam Project trailer

Ryan Reynolds has met his match: himself. The Deadpool star has reunited with Free Guy director Shawn Levy for The Adam Project, and the first trailer offers a peek at this time-travel adventure film with a heart of gold. Newcomer Walker Scobell plays Adam Reed, a 12-year-old kid going through...
MOVIES
Showbiz411

Ratings Giant “Yellowstone” Renewed for 5th Season, Will Fit in Production Before Costner’s New Movie

Not a surprise, but “Yellowstone” will get a fifth season. The ratings giant has been renewed by Paramount TV just in time. Star Kevin Costner just announced he’s shooting a movie called “Horizon” beginning in late August. This is Costner’s big comeback as a film director and movie star, and he’s basing it on the popularity of “Yellowstone.”
MOVIES
TheWrap

4 Original ‘A Christmas Story’ Cast Members Return for Sequel

Legendary and Warner Bros Pictures have closed deals for four original cast members of “A Christmas Story” — Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick), and R.D. Robb (Schwartz) — to join the sequel to the holiday classic, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The film’s original child star Peter Billingsley is set to reprise his role as Ralphie in the film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy