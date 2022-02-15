ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Anna Gasser Wins Gold Medal for Snowboarding Big Air at Olympics 2022

By Scott Polacek
Bleacher Report
 16 hours ago

Austria's Anna Gasser soared her way to a gold medal Monday. Gasser defended her title by winning the women's snowboarding big air competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics with a score of 185.50. New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (177.00) and Japan's Kokomo Murase (171.50) joined her on the podium. The...

bleacherreport.com

