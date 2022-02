The first six teams in this week’s HNIB News New Hampshire D1 Top 10 remain in place as the stretch drive begins toward post-season play. #1 Concord (16-0-0) had a showdown Saturday with #3 Exeter (10-3-1) and came away with a 4-2 win, with senior Tyler Coskren’s two goals the difference. The Crimson Tide is right back at it Monday against Hanover, a game that kicks off a busy week that includes tilts with Pinkerton (Wednesday), #2 Bedford (14-4-0) Thursday and #4 Londonderry (12-6-1) on Saturday.

CONCORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO