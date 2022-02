This year, all freshman, sophomore and junior students will be learning about the process of registration and completing their registration for the 2022-2023 school year in their Compass Advisement classes during the months of January and February in order to register by March. Each student will register for eight credits and six alternate courses during their compass registration time. In their four years, students need 4.5 language arts credits, four social studies credits, three science credits, three math credits, one physical education and health credit, one art credit and 11.5 elective credits in order to graduate with 28 credits and the required courses.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO